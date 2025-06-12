Kevin’s Newsletter

Richard Cook: LA "Color Revolution" Linked to Bankster Wars?
Kevin Barrett
Jun 12, 2025
Transcript

Rumble link Bitchute link

USG whistleblower Richard Cook begins his new essay: “I agree with those who say that the riots which have begun in Los Angeles are the start of a ‘color revolution’ against the US government.” But what’s the endgame? Destruction of the American Republic to pave the way for a British-globalist bankster dictatorship? Or will it be a specifically Jewish-Zionist dictatorship? Tune in, listen, and draw your own conclusions.

