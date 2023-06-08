Here is my forthcoming American Free Press article, posted in full for paid subscribers only. -KB

Many years ago, when former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura appeared on my radio show, I made the mistake of introducing him as “that rare bird, an honest politician.” Ventura hotly denied being a politician. Instead, he said, he aspired to be a statesman.

What is the difference between a politician and a statesman? According to Wikipedia, “Politicians are thought of as people who will say or do anything to get elected...(whereas) to call a person a statesman is a mark of high regard for that person's integrity.”

The world is full of politicians but short on statesmen. It is always a minor miracle when a person of integrity rises to power, or even gets anywhere near it.

Today, two profoundly corrupt nations—the USA and Pakistan—have been blessed by true statesmen. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Imran Khan are challenging corrupt deep states. Both men are risking their lives: The most powerful people in both countries would rather see them in the grave than the presidency.

The parallels between the two men are striking. Both Kennedy and Khan are honest, moral leaders guided by sincere religious beliefs. Both came to those beliefs after experiencing first-hand the emptiness of celebrity culture driven by narcissistic materialism. (Cricketeer Khan was Pakistan’s greatest-ever sports hero, while RFK Jr. grew up an heir to the fabled Kennedy dynasty.)

Both eventually overcame the temptations that afflict men in such positions. They ultimately embraced religious worldviews centered on spirituality, personal piety, and a genuine concern for others—especially ordinary people suffering from mistreatment by privileged elites.

Though Kennedy is Catholic and Khan is Muslim, their nominal religious differences mask a shared determination to live God-centered lives. Both are less interested in the fine points of doctrine than in living in a way that is pleasing to God. And both hope to reflect Divine justice on Earth less by enforcing religious edicts than by stopping corrupt oppressors from spreading chaos and suffering. Khan wants the Pakistani government to work for the best interests of ordinary Pakistanis instead of the kleptocratic super-rich, while RFK Jr. wants to eliminate “the corrupt merger of state and corporate power” responsible for wars, environmental devastation, and COVID tyranny, among other abuses. Ultimately both are going after the corrupt elites that have taken over their nations.

With their celebrity backgrounds and extraordinary charisma, Kennedy and Khan fit the mythic hero archetype explored by Joseph Campbell and other scholars of myth. Awakening to the spiritual illness afflicting their societies, they have set off on quests to fight and defeat the monsters responsible, and to return with the boon of honest governance.

Both men are undergoing a genuinely mythic adventure, as evidenced by their respective confrontations with mortality. Khan knows that the the corrupt billionaire oligarchs in his country and abroad wish he were dead and have many ways to make that wish come true. He has already miraculously survived one assassination attempt. Kennedy, for his part, grew up in the shadow of the American deep state’s murder of his father and uncle, and has had the courage to speak the truth about the CIA’s responsibility for those murders—which naturally puts him, too, on the target list.

One important difference between the two leaders is their level of public support as reflected in opinion polls. Imran Khan is the most popular Pakistani leader since Jinnah, the founder of the nation. He is polling well over 60% in popularity—almost twice as high as other recent leaders—despite relentless attacks in the oligarch-owned mainstream media. Khan is a shoo-in to win the presidential elections in October if he survives that long and is not prevented from running by corrupt courts.

Kennedy’s showing in the polls is also extraordinary—but only in relative, not absolute, terms. When he launched his campaign in April he immediately drew the support of 15% of Democrats in his race against Biden. That number has been rising and is now over 20%. Those are shockingly good numbers at the beginning of a primary challenge against an incumbent president. Indeed, RFK Jr. has more support among Democrats than DeSantis does among Republicans in some polls! Yet mainstream media continue to ignore, marginalize, or denigrate Kennedy while giving DeSantis wall-to-wall favorable or neutral coverage.

The media’s oligarch owners, and influential advertisers like big pharma and the military-industrial complex, are not going to do RFK Jr. any favors. And the deep state’s Operation Mockingbird occupation of the media, as exemplified in the Twitter Files, won’t help. Like Imran Khan or the 2016 Donald Trump, Kennedy will have to run against the media by going directly to the people.

Win or lose, Kennedy and Khan deserve our thanks for bringing statesmanship into the tawdry realm of politics.