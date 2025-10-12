Restrain the Mad Dog? Or Put Him Down?

Has US President Donald Trump finally surpassed all of his predecessors since Eisenhower in getting “mad dog Israel” under control? Or are the man and the dog definitely working together?

They are working together because the man is vastly smarter than the dog and runs the show. But in the US-Israel relationship it’s not always clear who should be wagging whom, nor why the dog keeps letting the tail get away with murder.

Before considering those questions, please note that mad dog Israel is not an antisemitic trope, but an openly announced strategy. Moshe Dayan, Israel’s most celebrated general, memorably formulated his nation’s central doctrine: “Israel must be like a mad dog, too dangerous to bother.” Through insanely reckless violence—the systematic weaponization of rape and torture, the genocide of Gaza, the terrorist pager attack on Lebanon, the unprovoked attack on Iran, the deliberate targeted slaughter of hundreds of journalists, the bombing of US base hosting Qatar, the public execution of Charlie Kirk, and an apparent foiled terror attack on the United Nations all being recent examples—the Zionists imagine that their tiny nation of seven million officially Israeli Jews backed by a few million sayanim agents infiltrating Western countries can somehow stave off their inevitable expulsion from Stolen Palestine.

The Israeli mad dog has been terrorizing the United States for generations. It has ripped out Uncle Sam’s throat and then devoured his heart twice—first on November 22, 1963, then again on September 11, 2001. Most sensible people would agree that a dog like that needs to be put down, not chained up.

Yet many seemingly sensible folks are voicing hopes that Donald Trump has finally looped a choke-chain around the neck of Netanyahu. Jeffrey Sachs seems to think that Trump’s flawed 20-point plan could become the basis for a viable one: The rapid and complete implementation of the long-dormant “two-state solution” featuring the creation of official Palestine including all territory stolen by the Zionists in 1967. That would require the US to get “Israel” under control in a way that it has not since the 1950s.

Writing in The Guardian, Mohamad Bazzi claims that Trump “strong-armed” Netanyahu. The Washington Post credited Trump’s “pressure” with forcing the deal on a reluctant Israel. The Atlantic says Trump “pushed” Israel. Haaretz‘s Aluf Binn says Trump “imposed” the deal on Israel and that “Now Military Aid to Israel Is His Target”:

The mass killing and destruction wrought by Israel in the Gaza Strip after Hamas’ attack on October 7 did not particularly interest Trump until Netanyahu attacked Qatar. At that moment, the wind changed direction. Attacking a country that bought him his presidential plane and which hosts the largest American base in the Middle East exceeded the limits of the freedom of action Washington afforded Israel. At that moment, the countdown began to the cease-fire imposed on Netanyahu.

Even Hamas has chimed in, agreeing with the White House that Trump exerted “maximum pressure” on Netanyahu. Time reports:

“Without the personal interference of President Trump in this case, I don’t think that it would have happened, to have reached the end of the war,” Dr. Basem Naim, a physician and senior Hamas official, told Sky News.“Therefore, yes, we thank President Trump and his personal efforts to interfere and to pressure Netanyahu to bring an end to this massacre and slaughtering.”

Is the American deep state really yanking the choke chain of the Israeli one? September’s apparent Israeli terror plot against the United Nations, foiled by the Secret Service, seems to fit that script. The Secret Service revealed the plot deniably but pointedly, hinting none-too-subtly that it knew which “nation-state actor” had been conspiring to attack the UN. Like Israel’s apparent assassination of its renegade asset Charlie Kirk two weeks earlier, the anti-UN plot exemplified Israel’s mad-dog nature—and may have backfired by handing the US deep state leverage, in the form of a potentially multi-megaton public backlash should the truth be exposed.

And that, of course, is the Achilles heel of the “mad dog” strategy. Everyone agrees that mad dogs have to be put down. Base your nation’s behavior on that template, and you are signing its eventual, ineluctable death warrant. Each act of mad-dog mayhem offers your opponents the opportunity to gather evidence of your culpability and use it as leverage. For just as Netanyahu can threaten Trump with “Samson options” of nuclear havoc, assassinations, terror plots, Epstein revelations, and mad dog behavior in general, Trump (or the US deep state he fronts for) can threaten to expose Netanyahu’s Israel as the mad dog it well and truly is. At the end of the day, the US threat to annihilate Israel, whether through truth-exposure or international-consensus-joining or WMD, is—or at least ought to be—more credible than Israel’s “Samson” threats against the US and the world.

But the million-dollar question remains: Is there an American deep state willing and able to take on Israel? After 9/11, many US deep state insiders knew Israel did it, but felt powerless to respond effectively. Donn de Grand Pre recounted in Neoconned Again that he participated in meetings of senior US military officers who, in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, were fully aware that the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon amounted to a Zionist coup d’etat. Other three-letter-agency insiders have given similar accounts, including one who told me that an insiders’ conference in September, 2001 determined that a rapid, all-out attempt to undo the coup would have resulted in civil war.

The Israeli mad dog and its sayanim network of billionaires, terrorists, and mobsters (not mutually exclusive categories) may occasionally come in handy if they’re on your side. But thinking you’ve got your rabid pit bull on a leash, in hopes of using him to get what you want, may come back to bite you. Trump, for example, could fall in a false-flag assassination—a real one this time, not like the phony PR stunt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Zionist-dominated media would likely obey orders to blame Iran. Then the US might find itself dragged into a terminally destructive war—all because it tolerated a mad dog’s decades of depredations.

A well-worn proverb says: Once bitten, twice shy. But the US keeps getting bitten over and over again, and keeps responding by extending its bare ankle in the direction of the mad dog’s slavering jaws.

Yanking Israel’s choke chain isn’t enough. Trump, and the deep state behind him, need to formulate a plan for a pre-emptive decapitation strike, whether through a multi-megaton exposure of Israel’s crimes starting with JFK and 9/11, a military option, or some combination thereof.