Quick question for my readers: Should I cheer for the US in its World Cup match today? Why or why not? Leave a quick comment and I’ll evaluate both the quality and quantity before deciding whether to watch the match and/or who to cheer for.

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

On June 8, the 59th anniversary of Israel’s murderous attack on the unarmed spy ship USS Liberty, Rep. Thomas Massie delivered a fiery speech at the House of Representatives. Twelve Liberty survivors attended.

Massie’s eulogy, featured in this issue of American Free Press, sparked a firestorm on social media. It also drew coverage in traditional media, including friendly stories from Military.com, al-Jazeera and the ABC-TV affiliate in Little Rock, as well as not-so-friendly stories in pro-Israel outlets like the Jewish News Syndicate.

The upsurge in attention around this year’s USS Liberty anniversary coincided with a clash between US and Israeli administrations over efforts to end their joint war on Iran. Informed observers agree that Israel wanted that war, while most American policymakers did not. Trump launched the attack after being pressured by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, even though all of Trump’s advisors except Pete Hegseth were against it. Now the Trump Administration is trying to end the ill-starred conflict, which threatens the global economy, while Israel has repeatedly tried to sabotage Trump’s peace deal by attacking Lebanon.

Will the US succeed in cutting its losses through a durable peace with Iran? Or will Israel scuttle the deal and drag Americans back into another forever war? It all depends on whether Israel continues to dominate the USA. Massie’s USS Liberty anniversary speech, delivered one week before Trump announced his June 14 memorandum of understanding with Iran, may go down in history as a landmark moment in Americans’ epic struggle to free themselves from Israeli tyranny.

The draconian, multi-decade coverup of Israel’s attack on the Liberty, during which survivors were threatened with prison or worse if they talked, exemplified Israel’s power over the United States. Likewise, the Israel lobby’s “primarying” of patriotic American representatives like Thomas Massie, who was defeated by heavily-funded Israel loyalist Ed Gallrein May 19, is a symptom of the Jewish state’s stranglehold over America.

But that stranglehold—an unnatural situation in which a tiny settler colony of seven million chosen people and three million Arab serfs dominates the United States of America, with its 340 million people running the world’s biggest economy and military—may be ending, for several interrelated reasons. The first is Israeli overreach. Netanyahu and his colleagues refuse to accept a durable peace within their pre-1967 borders. Instead, they want to occupy, ethnically cleanse and annex the lands of neighboring countries, not just Palestine but also Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia. The world, including the United States, is growing tired of endless wars and genocides for Greater Israel.

The second reason Israel is losing its death-grip on America is the new media environment. When Israel massacred 34 USS Liberty sailors and wounded 171 back in 1967, most Americans got their information from Jewish-dominated mainstream media, and the few who didn’t mostly read underground hippie newspapers also run by Jews. And while Jewish media outlets often criticized America’s war in Vietnam, they tended to circle the wagons in defense of Israel, the self-proclaimed Jewish state. Since virtually the entire media was rabidly pro-Israel, most Americans hardly heard anything about the USS Liberty—at what little they did hear supported the ludicrous cover story that the Israelis had mistakenly attacked what they thought was an Egyptian horse transport ship.

Today, while both traditional media and social media are still disproportionately dominated by pro-Israel Jewish oligarchs, alternative views are much easier to find and share. That’s why younger people, including many from Jewish backgrounds, are turning against Israel: Their skill at curating their own news via social and alternative media helps them see through the propaganda that sways their Fox News and New York Timesaddicted elders.

A third reason why Israel is losing control of the US is the rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape. From 1948 through 1989, when Israel was viewed as a Cold War ally—and even more so during America’s post-1989 unipolar moment—the US could afford to shell out trillions of dollars to the Zionists while overlooking the damage to its interests. Today, it can’t. China has surpassed the US as the world’s biggest PPP-adjusted economy, as the American share of global “real GDP” has dropped below 15%. That means the US finds itself beset by a fellow economic superpower, China, and a military peer, Russia, followed by a long list of rising regional powers. In today’s more competitive world, the US can’t afford to keep feeding its life blood to the Israeli parasite.

An ongoing US decoupling from Israel could create a “virtuous circle” in which the truth about Zionism-related scandals—including not just the USS Liberty and Epstein, but also Israel’s murders of the Kennedys and orchestration of 9/11—emerges from, and accelerates, that process.

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