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Nick's avatar
Nick
2h

Excellent content….to be shared as much as possible….

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Allan Connal's avatar
Allan Connal
2h

Scotland where I'm from, are playing Morocco today, hopefully it will be a good game. I think Morocco are a pretty useful team. Think the Scottish fans will enjoy it,no matter the result.

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