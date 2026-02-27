By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

In May 2025, President Trump established a “Religious Liberty Commission” by executive order. Its mission: To advise the White House on policies to protect religious freedom, and specifically to deliver a set of recommendations by July 4, 2026.

On February 9, the Commission inadvertently exposed the Zionist tyranny that is crushing religious freedom in the United States. The occasion was a hearing on antisemitism—a antiquated term that once denoted racial prejudice against Jews, but has become a cudgel that supremacist Zionist Jews use against their critics.

During the hearings, a parade of genocidal Jewish supremacists whined about how their feelings were hurt by campus anti-genocide protests during Israel’s annihilation of the civilians of Gaza. A member of the Commission, internet influencer Prejean Boller, pushed back, saying: “Since we’ve mentioned Israel a total of 17 times, are you willing to condemn what Israel has done in Gaza? You won’t condemn that? Just on the record.”

As if opposing Israel’s sacred right to perpetrate genocide weren’t bad enough, Boller went on to commit further heresy, saying: “Catholics do not embrace Zionism, just so you know. So are all Catholics antisemites? I want to be clear on what the definition of antisemitism is. If I don’t support the political state of Israel, am I an antisemite, yes or no?”

When Zionist Babylon Bee founder Seth Dillon complained that people who criticize Israel are secret antisemites, Boller pushed back, asking whether Bible verses saying the Jews killed Jesus should be banned. When Dillon slandered Candace Owens as an antisemite, Boller defended Owens.

A media firestorm erupted. On February 11, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, chair of the Commission, fired Boller. Her dismissal from the ironically-named Religious Liberty Commission exemplifies how religious liberty is dead, because Jewish supremacist Zionism has become the de facto state religion of America.

Christians who follow their church’s traditional teachings and beliefs, including the Biblically-documented fact that the Jews (meaning the leaders representing their Jewish tribe or nation) killed Jesus, are the new heretics. People like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Prejean Boller, who adhere to traditional Christianity and sympathize with the Christian and Muslim genocide victims of Palestine, are reviled as “antisemites.”

The official term for the new American state religion is Judeo-Christianity. The term reveals even as it conceals. By putting Judeo- first, the term makes clear who is the boss. But by including “Christianity” it conceals the fact that Judeo-Christianity is not Christian at all. On the contrary, Judeo-Christianity represents a demonic hijacking of the Christian faith by Jews, the self-professed enemies of Jesus, who believe the Christian Messiah’s mother was a wh*re and her son is burning eternally in excrement. The leaders of the anti-Christ Jewish tribe have amassed enormous worldly power by printing fiat usury currency and using it to buy up the media. Using that power—as well as the pervasive power of Epstein-style blackmail—they have corrupted Christian leaders and forced them to bow to the new state religion of Jewish-supremacist Zionism. So-called Judeo-Christianity, meaning Jewish supremacism, has become the official religion of America in general and the Trump Administration in particular.

Prejean Boller’s refusal to bow to the Zionist idol cost Boller her place on the Religious Liberty Commission. But Boller struck a blow for real religious liberty by stubbornly standing up for her faith and the ethics and morality that accompany it.

Boller’s firing raises the question: When everyone on the Religious Liberty Commission is forced to espouse exactly the same views, where is the liberty? Specifically, when everyone on the Commission is compelled to bow before the Jewish-supremacist shibboleth antisemitism, on pain of dismissal, how can such a Commission pretend to champion religious liberty?

Antisemitism has become a sacred religious notion—an idol. Jewish mythology has always cast Jews as the victims, even when they perpetrated genocide against Persians, Canaanites, Philistines, and other tribal enemies. In like fashion, child-murderer Leo Frank was cast as a mythological victim by the Jewish oligarchy a century ago. Frank’s fully-merited execution elicited wails of hysteria from America’s Jewish oligarchs, and led to the creation of the Anti-Defamation League, which has shoved their self-serving shibboleth “antisemitism” down all our throats.

The holy six-million-alleged-victims “Holocaust” continues the hysterical Jewish mythological account of their “chosen” tribe’s alleged tribulations. And everyone, Jew or gentile, is forced to bow before the Jews’ own tribal mythology, as ridiculous as it is. If you don’t accept the Jews’ Yahweh-given right to commit genocide in Palestine; if you don’t like Epstein and other Israeli spies controlling America through sexual blackmail; and if you question the Jews’ version of the Leo Frank legend or the holy-six-million holocaust, you will never work in this town again.

That is what passes for religious liberty in America today.

