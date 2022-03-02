Reclaiming Peace in the Current World Order: We Need War Crimes Trials and Regime Change in the USA
Yesterday's Lecture to Center for Peace Studies, North-South University, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Peace studies programs may be the most important branch of academia. Most tend to favor soft-spoken, diplomatic approaches. After all, if you’re trying to make peace, you don’t call a bully a bully and a liar a liar. Them’s fighting words, pardner! Instead, you try to find a way to finesse the situation and mollify the potential belligerents…especially the biggest, strongest, nastiest one.
That kind of peacemaking has its place. But when you’re dealing with a psychopathic bully and serial mass murderer who lies like he breathes, at some point you need to stop playing along with his lies, face reality, and find a way to take him down. I think the world is currently way past that point. Watch the video above for some of the details.
Thanks to North South University and its Center for Peace Studies for their willingness to listen to facts and viewpoints that are ordinarily censored or marginalized by the Empire’s institutions.
Unfortunately none of those things are going to happen. War crimes trials require a win by an opposing force. The only nation officially opposing the "virus" holocaust is Tanzania, and they don't have any allies.
Internal regime change is also impossible. Deepstate owns everything and controls all communication.
The only partial hope is gradual replacement of the worst mayors and governors. A few of the worst mayors (NYC, Seattle) were already replaced in 2021. There's no hope at all for the federal government.