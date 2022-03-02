Peace studies programs may be the most important branch of academia. Most tend to favor soft-spoken, diplomatic approaches. After all, if you’re trying to make peace, you don’t call a bully a bully and a liar a liar. Them’s fighting words, pardner! Instead, you try to find a way to finesse the situation and mollify the potential belligerents…especially the biggest, strongest, nastiest one.

That kind of peacemaking has its place. But when you’re dealing with a psychopathic bully and serial mass murderer who lies like he breathes, at some point you need to stop playing along with his lies, face reality, and find a way to take him down. I think the world is currently way past that point. Watch the video above for some of the details.

Thanks to North South University and its Center for Peace Studies for their willingness to listen to facts and viewpoints that are ordinarily censored or marginalized by the Empire’s institutions.