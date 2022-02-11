Hello subscribers,

Tomorrow’s False Flag Weekly News is headlined “FFWN Questions MSM’s Sacred Narratives.” We can’t show it on YouTube, because if we did, my channel would be digitally burned at the stake.

Isn’t it odd that we are encouraged to obscenely and pointlessly mock genuinely sacred narratives in the name of “free speech”— but when we question what the mainstream media is (or isn’t) telling us about COVID, vaccines, masks, lockdowns, election results, elite pedophilia, ethnic mafias, holocausts and genocides, and other contentious issues, we are reviled as damnable heretics and silenced?

Personally I enjoy frank, fearless discussions with people I don’t fully agree with. My live radio show tonight will feature Michelle Malkin and James Howard Kunstler—neither is a big fan of Islam—as well as Daud Batchelor, author of Muhammad the Ultimate Leader.

Kunstler and Malkin have both annoyed me more than once. But they’re both former mainstream figures who’ve been marginalized for their honesty, and I want to hear what they have to say.

How do I tolerate people whose views differ from mine? Maybe it’s because I practice Islamic meditation. Any regular meditation practice can raise the “tolerance threshhold” of what you can handle. And Islamic meditation, which involves focusing on God rather than your own navel, is an especially good way to keep things in perspective. Check out today’s sermon on the topic:

Thank you for paying attention!

Kevin Barrett