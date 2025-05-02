Prof. Anthony Hall on Carney's Bankster Takeover of Canada

Academic freedom icon Prof. Anthony Hall discusses his new article "Canadian Liberals Deploy Trump Derangement Syndrome to Retain Federal Power." According to Hall:

"It turns out that Trump and Carney share many networks of colleagues and associates. One of most significant connections was when Carney’s Brookfield Assets management venture intervened with an injection of $1.2 billion which helped keep afloat in 2017 Jared Kushner’s investment in the 666 Fifth Avenue building in Manhattan. Although Carney was not involved in the transaction directly, he was involved when an American Congressional Committee looked into the matter. Jared Kushner is well known as the husband of Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. Recall that Kushner was in that period carrying the weight of Trump’s Middle East policies."

