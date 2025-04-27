Pope Francis Opposed Genocide—Jew York Times Censors Him

Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack. Now I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation page…or better yet, the free speech platform SPdonate.

Yesterday’s top news story was Pope Francis’s funeral. Tens of thousands of people, including top world leaders, attended. Only one highly influential country snubbed the event: Israel. That nation’s foreign ministry had even “moved to delete condolence messages posted by Israeli missions worldwide immediately following Pope Francis' death.” Why? Because “the late pontiff was known for his strong criticism of the ongoing war in Gaza.” According to senior Israeli ex-diplomats, Netanyuhu’s orders to snub the Vatican were “an embarrassment” and “a mark of shame.”

The New York Times, America’s newspaper of record, published numerous articles on Francis’s death and funeral. The Times even delved into arcane details of funeral seating arrangements. But never once did the Grayly Jewish Lady mention the fact that Israel boycotted the ceremony. Even more outrageously, the Times’ main papal obituary by Jason Horowitz and Jim Yardley offered 8,000 words’ worth of consideration of virtually every aspect of Francis’s career except the one that was arguably most important to him during his final 18 months: His efforts to stop the ongoing massacre of tens of thousands of women and children in Gaza, and to get it investigated and (presumably) prosecuted as a genocide under international law.

Francis’s final address was a passionate call to end the bloodshed in Gaza. Throughout the 18 months of Israel’s ceaseless massacres, the Pope had pointedly called Gaza’s Catholic parish every single evening “to offer support and prayers.” He had made those calls at 7pm without fail beginning on October 9, 2023 and the calls only ended with his death. Francis regularly spoke out against what he called “the bombing of children” in Gaza, saying “this is cruelty, not war.” In his last book, the late Pope demanded a formal investigation of Israeli genocide in Gaza, writing:

“This should be studied carefully to determine whether (the situation) corresponds to the technical definition (of genocide) formulated by jurists and international organisations.”

I am pretty sure the Pope did not call the IPCC every day about global warming, or the Jesuit Refugee Service about refugee problems, or even Caritas International about efforts to relieve poverty. He cared very much about those causes. Still, the issue that consumed him during the final year-and-a-half of his life was the genocide of Gaza.

But readers of The New York Times and the rest of the American media that follow its lead don’t know that. They have no idea that every day at 7 pm the Pope was on the phone to Gaza offering his support to the Palestinians there who are being steadily and deliberately starved and exterminated. Nor do they know that the Pope wanted Israel investigated, and presumably prosecuted, for genocide.

As my False Flag Weekly News co-host and professional journalist Kevin Barrett Bilali put it, the Times’ failure to mention the Pope’s anti-genocide efforts even once in an 8000-word obituary amounts to “journalistic malpractice.” I would go one step further and say that this particular case of malpractice constitutes a vastly worse crime: complicity in genocide. Since genocide is the worst crime humans can commit, far worse than mere terrorism,* all measures applied to terrorists and terrorist organizations ought to be applied, albeit much more severely, to The New York Times and all of its backers and personnel.

Why has The New York Times has chosen to commit journalistic malpractice and embrace complicity in genocide? The most likely answer is simple but taboo: The Times is owned and dominated by Jews, and those Jews, true to the millennia-old tradition of Jewish ethnic nepotism and covering for each others’ crimes against gentiles,** do not want Americans to know that the Pope opposed Jewish genocide of non-Jews.

“It’s a Jewish town now”

The Jews haven’t just mounted a stealth takeover of New York City and its “American” newspaper of record (alongside much of the American media and financial commanding heights). Their Orthodox brethren’s far less-stealthy takeover of Bloomingburg, New York forms the subtle backdrop of K. Barrett Bilali’s nostalgic piece “I Don’t Remember a Rainy Easter Sunday”:

K. Barrett Bilali: I wrote this piece for my Substack, and it really took off. I had almost 600 reads on this, because it brought back such nostalgia and good feelings of when I was a kid and growing up as a young Christian boy and going to church on Easter Sunday. But before I started to talk about that, I recounted a story that kind of shook everybody up, I guess, because last November I was in Bloomingburg, my village. And now my village has been taken over by Hasidic Jews. Every building, every house that I grew up around and knew are now bought by the Jewish community there. So I went there. And it was very cold in November. I went to the bank and it was Friday night and I'm saying, “why is the town so quiet?” And they said, “it's a Jewish town now.” I said, “no, no, no, no, no. This is my town.” They said, “it's the Sabbath.” “No, no, no, no,”I said, “this is my town.” And sadly, it brought up a lot of emotions about my village and how it's really lost and gone. So the more I write about it, the more I bring nostalgia to the community, the more people that are looking at it and they're reading it. So my piece was about just the beauty of Easter, which I don't even celebrate anymore. I'm a Muslim. This is how I grew up. And this is, it wasn't about religion at that point. It was about being an American, being in a small village growing up. We were all there. The people that didn't come to church every Sunday, they came, everybody came because that's what we did. That was the glue of our society. And it's all gone now, including the church, which was torn down about two or three years ago. So it stirred up a lot of emotions and a lot of interest.

Kevin Barrett: I thought it was a really beautifully written and kind of subtle piece about the contrast between your memories of this classic small town New York ambience that you grew up in, and especially Easter—never a rainy Easter—and how now it's become an Orthodox Jewish village.

I looked into this a little bit, read some of the mainstream pieces about it. And it really looks like Bloomburg got got Jewed in the pejorative sense. First, some developer comes in and says, “we'll build a housing development with like 100 houses, and we're going to put in a free golf course and swimming pool and community center,” whatever, all this great stuff. So they vote for it. And then that guy hands it off to the real developer. He was just fronting for him. Now they're going to build this huge project. It's all Hasidic Jews. There's no golf course, there's no swimming pool, and there's no community center. It's just bring in the Hasidic Jews and take over the town.

And so that leads to our quiz question. “Is a Catskills town divided by anti-Semitism or greedy developers?” And the answer is: “Both A and B. Greedy developers is an anti-Semitic trope.”

Some of the people that did it were local kids I grew up with, sadly. And maybe they were fooled as well, I don't know. But I still have relations with these people and I grew up with them. They took a situation they made money. They did what they had to, I guess. But it was kind of disturbing. And it's still kind of disturbing. But at the same time it's about change. There are people I grew up with who were from Brooklyn, from certain places, and they go back to their own communities and “It's no longer an Italian section of Brooklyn. It's not the Jewish section of Brooklyn. It's now Hispanics or Puerto Ricans and Jamaicans.” And their whole picture of their world changed, and the place where they grew up changed. It's the same thing with me in my village. It's now Hasidic Jews. And sadly, it's about change.

That's an old American story, I guess. The ethnic changes, demographic changes. And, you know, the white nationalists have that slogan, “Jews will not replace us.” And that's what really triggered the media to turn that Charlottesville hoopla thing into, you know, the end of the world.

So I did a little parody of this whole concept:

Dissociated Press

The world is likely to pass a dangerous political-cultural threshold within the next 10 years, pushing the planet past the point of catastrophic Jewing — unless nations drastically transform their economies and media and immediately transition away from Jewish control, according to one of the most definitive reports ever published about political-cultural climate change.

The report released Monday by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Political and Cultural Climate Change (IPPCCC) found that the much of the world is likely to become virtually unliveable for goyim by the early 2030s. Rising Jew levels have already engulfed vulnerable communities like Bloomingburg, New York, where most of the non-Jewish population has been forced to flee to goyer ground. Meanwhile the horrifically destructive effects of runaway Jewing are visible every day in Gaza, a regional extinction event that threatens to “go global.”

Scientists say that throughout human history prior to the 19th century, the Jewishness of Earth’s political-cultural atmosphere never exceeded 280 parts per million. Beginning with the Rothschild takeover of international banking around 1800, and continuing through the Federal Reserve Coup of 1913 and the Zionist genocide of Palestine since 1948, political-cultural Jewishness (PCJ) has been exponentially accelerating, with the 1963 and 2001 Jew-coups against the world’s leading empire marking potential points-of-no-return.

“The Jewish domination of media, complete control of Hollywood, stranglehold over organized crime, and stealth financial takeover of the world via cut-outs like the Fed, BIS, and BlackRock, means that PCJ is heading for a runaway extinction-level event,” explained cultural climatologist Dr. E. Michael Jones. He warned PCJ levels are on track to exceed a million parts per million by 2050, a theoretical impossibility which, if it ever happened, would completely shatter all mathematical and natural laws and cause the universe to collapse into its own footprint at free-fall acceleration.

The world’s leading global Jewing Denier Lobby, the JDL, issued a statement contesting Jones’ figures and calling his predictions “alarmist.” JDL chair Jonathan Greenblatt explained that even if PCJ levels exceeded a million parts per million, which seems unlikely, Jewishness levels were much higher 150 million years ago in the Cretacious period when all the dinosaurs were Jewish and the swamp plants were kosher, and that returning to those levels would be “no big deal.”

*Terrorism is a military tactic consisting of “deliberately targeting civilians to instill fear” while genocide is an effort to wipe out an entire civilian population or society.

**”Moser (also pronounced ‘moiser’) literally means ‘one who hands over,’ in the sense of one who informs or turns over a Jew to the secular authorities. The term is laden with portent in Jewish law: Roughly parallel to a rodef (‘pursuer’), a moser is worthy of the death penalty.” -The Jewish Telegraph Agency