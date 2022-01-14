By Kevin Barrett, for next week’s American Free Press

The Stalinist-era Soviet Union was notorious for stripping dissidents of their professional credentials and subjecting them to psychiatric inquisitions. Today, the USA is following in the USSR’s footsteps. An early victim—and a canary in the proverbial coal mine—is Maine physician Meryl Nass.

On January 11 Maine’s Board of Licensure in Medicine suspended Dr. Nass’s license and ordered her to undergo a psychiatric exam, stating: “In the interests of public health and safety the Board may compel a physician to submit to a mental or physical examination upon a complaint or allegation that the physician is or may be unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to patients by reason of a mental illness, alcohol intemperance, excessive use of drugs narcotics, or as a result of a mental or physical condition interfering with the competent practice of medicine.”

Dr. Nass is not a drug or alcohol abuser. She is obviously perfectly sane. Indeed, she is uncommonly lucid and articulate, as I learned during our many conversations on my radio show. But like her Children’s Health Defense colleague Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Nass has dared to criticize Anthony Fauci and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, as one of the world’s notable experts on biological warfare (having published the only peer-reviewed exposé of a bio-attack in the scholarly literature) Dr. Nass was among the first to argue that COVID-19 appears to be a made-in-the-lab bioweapon, not a natural disease. Worst of all, from the corrupt establishment’s point of view, she exposed the serial biowar criminals who orchestrated the coverup of COVID-19’s laboratory origin.

On April 5, 2020, Meryl Nass appeared on my radio show to discuss the bizarre propaganda campaign insisting, against all evidence, that COVID was a natural disease.

(Read the interview transcript at https://www.unz.com/kbarrett/ron-unz-and-other-truth-seekers-to-explore-corona-bioweapon-hypothesis-this-sunday/ .) She noted that in late February, a group of suspicious individuals linked to worst elements of the biological weapons community, led by accused mass murderer Charles Calisher, published a statement in The Lancet whose key sentence read: “We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories that COVID does not have a natural origin.”

Calisher stands accused by the Cuban government of spearheading a US biological attack on Cuba using the Aedes mosquito as a vector of Dengue fever, killing around 150 people, most of them children. Respected mainstream journalist Nicholson Baker, in his book Baseless, considers the Cuban accusations credible.

When a man who has been credibly accused of mass murdering children with biological weapons leads a campaign bent on hysterically denouncing advocates of the COVID lab origin hypothesis as “conspiracy theorists,” only a fool or a knave would fail to admit that, once again, the “conspiracy theorists” are probably right. Yet for a full year after Nass’s exposé of Calisher and the biowar mob of COVID coverup criminals, nobody was allowed to mention the COVID lab origin hypothesis on social media, on pain of being censored or deplatformed. Then in May 2021, a series of mainstream articles in prestigious publications, following the publication of Nicholas Wade’s “The Lab Leak Hypothesis,” radically changed the situation. Since then, the social media ban has been rescinded, and a lively debate on COVID’s lab origin has transpired.

But apparently the bad guys haven’t forgotten Meryl Nass, whose profile has risen since RFK Jr.’s The Real Anthony Fauci shot to the top of the bestseller lists (and was suppressed from the #1 New York Times position by rigged algorithms.) Nass is one of RFK Jr.’s key advisors; the information she brought to a few thousand listeners of my radio show in early 2020 is now, two years later, on track to reach an audience of millions. From the COVID crime syndicate’s perspective, she can no longer be simply ignored, but must be actively discredited.

The Stalinist witch-hunters targeting Nass cooked up a formal complaint “alleging that Dr. Nass was engaging in the public dissemination of ‘misinformation regarding the SARS CoV2 pandemic and the official public health response calling for vaccination’ via a video interview and on her website and that the information that Dr. Nass was disseminating was a ‘danger to the public.’” She was also alleged to have prescribed the extremely cheap and safe drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for COVID, as have thousands if not millions of doctors worldwide, thereby threatening the profits of the big pharma biowar cartel that presumably created COVID and the vaccines simultaneously as part of the same operation.

The scientific method is based on absolutely free and fearless debate among people whose only interest is truth. Concern for reputation, career, power, or profits is incompatible with science, and censorship kills science dead. The lynching of Meryl Nass may be the last nail in science’s coffin.