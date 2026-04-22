Peter Thiel, the homosexual, Epsteined Silicon Valley bro behind JD Vance and Palantir genocide software, recently tweeted a “technofascist manifesto.” Thiel’s tweet-a-festo has evoked widespread outrage.

Many of its 22 points may not initially strike most readers as especially outrageous. For instance, point number 17 is:

“Silicon Valley must play a role in addressing violent crime. Many politicians across the United States have essentially shrugged when it comes to violent crime, abandoning any serious efforts to address the problem or take on any risk with their constituencies or donors in coming up with solutions and experiments in what should be a desperate bid to save lives.”

Are there effective and desirable ways to use information technology to lower crime rates? That’s a legitimate question. One obvious answer: Blanketing the world with surveillance cameras feeding AI algorithms that identify people by facial features, height and weight, gait, and so on might make it easier to identify and weed out criminals. Smart TVs and phones that read people’s eye movements and brainwaves, and predict criminal activity, might seal the gaps in camera coverage. Once people figure out that it’s impossible to get away with crimes, they will presumably stop committing them. Then the culture of crime will evaporate. Within a few years, or at most a few generations, you could turn the cameras off and the crime rate would remain low. So Thiel makes billions selling the cameras and software, and crime goes away. Sounds like a win-win…unless you don’t want to spend your whole life on-camera, your every move, even every eye movement and brainwave, scrutinized by pre-crime AI.

Though Thiel dislikes violent crime, he loves violence when it is committed by governments – as long as those governments are bought-and-paid-for by his fellow billionaire oligarchs. His points numbers four through seven are all calls for a massive militarization of American society: “The limits of soft power…have been exposed…The question is not whether A.I. weapons will be built; it is who will build them…National service should be a universal duty…If a U.S. Marine asks for a better rifle, we should build it; and the same goes for software.”

Immediately following his call for militarization, Thiel suggests that all that military power should be controlled by immoral people who are in it for the money, not for the public service: “8. Public servants need not be our priests.” He goes on to demand “a space for forgiveness” (of the sins of vicious public servants)—meaning, we assume, that Epsteined people like himself, child-rapist Donald Trump, and the rest of America’s ruling elite, should be forgiven and their crimes forgotten.

Thiel’s championing of the Epstein class continues in point #18: “The ruthless exposure of the private lives of public figures drives far too much talent away from government service.” In other words, if you rape, murder, maybe even eat children in front of Israeli spy cameras—or host poolside gay orgies and cause call-boys to plummet from balconies—nobody should be allowed to “ruthlessly expose” your “private life.”

So that explains Thiel’s “libertarianism.” He wants complete freedom for himself and his billionaire Epsteined cronies to get away with absolutely anything, while ordinary folks are monitored 24/7/365 by Palantir spy cameras backed by AI software. One gets the feeling Thiel would revel in the company of the Marquis de Sade, frolicking forever in the rape-and-torture-fueled fantasy world of Pasolini’s Salo.

Thiel’s Technofascist Tweet-a-festo may be wrongheaded, even satanically so, but not all of it is entirely wrong. Take, for instance, these two sensible and defensible propositions:

20. The pervasive intolerance of religious belief in certain circles must be resisted. The elite’s intolerance of religious belief is perhaps one of the most telling signs that its political project constitutes a less open intellectual movement than many within it would claim. 21. Some cultures have produced vital advances; others remain dysfunctional and regressive. All cultures are now equal. Criticism and value judgments are forbidden. Yet this new dogma glosses over the fact that certain cultures and indeed subcultures . . . have produced wonders. Others have proven middling, and worse, regressive and harmful.

These two points are valid. The problem lies in Thiel’s warped interpretation. Thiel professes Christianity, calling himself a small-l Lutheran, and reveres the great Catholic thinker René Girard. So far so good. It’s understandable why such a person might dislike the tyranny of anti-religious religious fanatics.

But given Thiel’s apparent penchant for satanism, points 20 and 21 suggest that the Pope-of-Palantir’s approach to religion involves a satanically arrogant over-valuation of his own nominal religious tribe vis-à-vis others. Lutheranism, and Protestantism in general, embraces the Jewish tribal narcissistic sociopathy that is on display in much of the Old Testament. And while Thiel might be forgiven for believing that American Lutheranism has produced a wonderful Lake Wobegon culture where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average, Thiel himself hangs out not with the likes of Garrison Keillor, but with a billionaire Epsteined elite made up disproportionately of Zombie Jews who, while no longer religious, still embrace the supremacism and genocidal tribal psychopathy of their forefathers. These genocidal Zombie Jews have their own peculiar interpretation of the claim

“that certain cultures and indeed subcultures . . . have produced wonders. Others have proven middling, and worse, regressive and harmful.”

They imagine that their own Zombie Jewish culture, with its Nobel Prize winners and oligarchs and successful criminals and Hollywood debauchery and poolside orgies, has “produced wonders” (like the Epsteined America of today, or the rape capital of the world in Occupied Palestine) whereas mere Christianity, and even more so Islam, “have proven middling, and worse, regressive and harmful.” Thiel seems to want to hitch his lutheran-with-a-small-l train to the Jewish-Zionist crime wagon, so he, too, can be a chosenite. No wonder Palantir has provided AI-generated target lists to the Israeli Defense Forces designed to encourage the genocidal destruction of entire city blocks on the pretext that once or two resistance fighters might live there.

“Some cultures are better than others” quickly degrades into “my culture is better than others” followed by “let’s exterminate the untermenschen.” The Thiel-assisted genocides of Gaza and Lebanon are steps toward a Greater Israel Project that envisages the extermination-expulsion of the over 150 million people currently living between the Nile and Euphrates rivers. And if the extremist Jewish eschatology of people like Rabbi Josef Mizrachi is to be believed, that will be followed by the Messiah/Antichrist’s conquest, extermination and enslavement of all non-Jews, such that every Jew on Earth will own 2800 goyim slaves (or “students” as Mizrachi euphemistically calls them).

So while Thiel is right that some cultures are better than others, he is wrong about which ones are better. Thiel himself is a card-carrying member of the worst culture on Earth—the Epstein class that rules the West on behalf of the genocidal child-murderers and rapists occupying Palestine.

As Thiel surely knows, the Jewish religion is ideologically anti-Christ, and rabidly so. How can someone who calls himself a Christian support the anti-Christ nation’s indescribably horrific genocide of the Christians and Muslims (both of which groups revere Jesus) in the land of Jesus’s birth?

The answer, of course, is that no informed Christian would support the Antichrist. Thiel must either be misinformed, or a fake Christian.

Since he is obviously intelligent, and enjoys unbridled access to information, Thiel (unlike low-IQ Christian Zionist yahoos like Pete Hegseth) cannot be misinformed. His purported Christianity must be bogus, or so severely distorted it might as well be bogus.

Thiel’s Gospel of Antichrist

Oddly but tellingly, Thiel’s interpretation of Christianity is built around his understanding of the Antichrist. And that is his primordial mistake. He obviously should have started with Christ, not Antichrist! The message of the Messiah, Jesus Christ—and the other prophets who contextualize him—is the obvious foundation for any genuinely Christian system of thought.

Christ’s message is unmistakably opposed to virtually everything Thiel stands for. Christ hung out with the poor and marginalized. Thiel hangs out with the rich and powerful. Christ preached peace. Thiel preaches war. Christ drove the Jewish bankers out of the Temple. Thiel indulges in money-schemes and homosexual orgies with them. Christ preached absolute humility a.k.a. submission to God. Thiel exudes arrogance. Christ preached “take no thought for the morrow.” Thiel spends his life being terrified by the morrow and scrambling to stay ahead of it. Christ privileged spiritual reality over material reality. Thiel wouldn’t know spiritual reality from a hole in the ground, or in a rent boy.

Above all, perhaps, Christ preached universal love—while Thiel, a disciple of Carl Schmitt, preaches universal hate. That’s why Thiel has made common cause with the Zombie Jews, who have channeled the ages-old ethnocentric hatred baked into the Jewish religion into something even worse: Zionism, whose almost unbelievably cartoonish evil, to which Thiel contributes bigly, is on display every day.

So rather than beginning by embracing Jesus’s message, Thiel begins by rejecting it, and embracing the opposite: what might be termed the gospel of Antichrist. From there, he constructs a distorted image of what he imagines the Antichrist to be: someone who devotes themselves to trying to serve and save their fellow human beings, like Greta Thunberg, who sincerely believes global warming will lead to mass suffering and death; or Nick Bostrom, who wants to regulate AI so it, too, does not produce mass suffering and death.

Thunberg and Bostrom may be mistaken in their evaluations of alleged cataclysmic risks. But they are presumably driven by love of their fellow human beings, whom they do not wish to see massacred by reckless uses of technology. In this, they are followers of Jesus.

How in the world can Thiel, an obvious Antichrist candidate himself, project his horns and tail on people like Thunberg and Bostrom, who are far more closely aligned with the message of Jesus? He does so by overthinking things. Thiel imagines the Antichrist as an ungodly world ruler who garners power by scaring people into giving up their freedom: in this case, their freedom to burn fossil fuel and build unsupervised AI. From this, he deduces that Jesus wants us to burn fossil fuel with abandon and use AI targeting to slaughter tens of thousands of innocent women and children.

But wait—didn’t I just say Thiel was intelligent? How could any reasonably smart person hold such insane beliefs?

Thiel seems to have arrived at his bizarre brand of Antichristianity by butchering the thought of René Girard with the sword of Carl Schmitt. Girard was a Christian, a disciple of peace and brotherly love, while Schmitt was an apostle of hatred. Where the two converged was in agreeing that hatred in general, and uniting in the hatred and lynching of a scapegoat in particular, plays a major role in human social and political life.

Girard believed that Jesus had exposed this “scapegoat mechanism” and that as Christian ideas spread, the very basis of human community—uniting in hatred of an outsider—was becoming increasingly less tenable. Paradoxically, as Jesus’s message undermined hatred and violence, human communities, which are built on the scapegoating mechanism, would fall apart, producing—ironically—even more hatred and violence. Thus the Christ-driven apocalypse in the sense of an unveiling and neutering of the scapegoat mechanism would produce the other kind of apocalypse: the total destruction of human society.

Schmitt, for his part, championed scapegoating. He argued that politics is the art and science of applied mass hatred. And he despised liberal democracies, with their Christ-like humanitarian ideals, preferring to sideline them by way of fabricated emergencies, conveniently blamed on real or fabricated enemies, that could justify the seizure of dictatorial powers. Schmitt’s Zombie Jewish disciple, Leo Strauss, carried all of this several steps further, championing lying in the service of generating mass hatred, and subtly invoking the age-old traditions of Jewish supremacism and hatred in his championing of “philosophers” (Jews) over “gentlemen” (goyim front men) and the rabble they rule over.

Traditional Judaism, as we have seen, represents organized hatred. Its foundational moment was the hateful rejection of Jesus, the one true Jewish messiah, whose mission was to eliminate tribal Judaism (the religion of hatred) and replace it with the true universal perennial religion, the religion of love. Those Jews who followed Jesus became Christian universalists and disciples of love, while those who hatefully rejected him, and continue to hatefully reject and scapegoat outsiders, became the people we know today as Jews…who might just as well be labeled anti-Christs.

Today, the gospel of hatred thrives, as the Zombie Jews and their Zombie Christian followers like Thiel invent elaborate excuses to gleefully do unto others what they would least like to have done to themselves.

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