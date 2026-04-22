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Marc5tennis's avatar
Marc5tennis
4h

I disagree with your characterization of Christianity and of the words of Jesus Christ. I recommend that you read and study a correctly-translated Bible.

Here is an excellent source written by a Bible scholar, William Finck, who knows the Scriptures in the original languages.

https://christogenea.org/podcasts/society/exactly-why-jesus-christ-not-jew

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michael janket's avatar
michael janket
6h

This is a hellacious great column by Kevin. The boy has the silver tongue.

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