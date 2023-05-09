Former World Bank economist Peter Koenig passes on an urgent warning from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children’s Health Defense. In his new post “The Great FREESET Versus The Great Reset. URGENT Message from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.” Peter says: “If we do not intervene and stop it NOW, WHO will take over power and dominion on all matters of health over and above the sovereignty of WHO member states, and over our right to decide over our own body.” Following RFK Jr., he urges everyone to “Sign the Health Freedom Bill of Rights to let the WHO and the U.N. know that we are paying attention and will not comply with this consolidation of power at the hands of unelected global leaders.”
Thx u Kevin and Pieter ..for a quick run on the WHO and the treaty on heath (for forcing of vaccinations )and other heath related matters.
It does seem that the 2030 reset is in rapid implementation.
The unipolar hegemonic programme of Digital currency..Artificial intelligence and One media hypnosis and One Bank order are on the horizon.
We hope we can counteract this imposition by encouraging our goverments to look into an alternative United nation..maybe Russia and China from the east may shed some rays of hope....Who knows??