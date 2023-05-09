Video link

Former World Bank economist Peter Koenig passes on an urgent warning from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children’s Health Defense. In his new post “The Great FREESET Versus The Great Reset. URGENT Message from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.” Peter says: “If we do not intervene and stop it NOW, WHO will take over power and dominion on all matters of health over and above the sovereignty of WHO member states, and over our right to decide over our own body.” Following RFK Jr., he urges everyone to “Sign the Health Freedom Bill of Rights to let the WHO and the U.N. know that we are paying attention and will not comply with this consolidation of power at the hands of unelected global leaders.”