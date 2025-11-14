"Perfect Storm" Threatens Israel's Stranglehold on USA

Note: This interview was recorded before the latest Epstein revelations confirmed Epstein’s ties to Israel and strongly suggested that Trump is being blackmailed.

Jim Fetzer: It’s my great pleasure to have as my featured guest for the second hour, Kevin Barrett, a dear friend of decades. We’ve done shows together. There’s even a book about the two of us. This guy and I go way, way back. Kevin lives now in Morocco. He is a Muslim. I want to begin, Kevin, asking you about what I think is a trifecta that’s working very much against Israeli domination of the American government. Beginning with the shooting of Charlie Kirk: I’m convinced it was staged. It has caused tremendous uproar in the belief that Israel took him out because he was wandering off the Zionist reservation. Second, we had Tucker’s interview with Nick Fuentes. I didn’t know Nick before, but I loved the interview and I was so glad Tucker did it and it created consternation in conservative circles, which I thought was very much off base. The head of the Heritage Foundation was supportive of Tucker having the the interview with Fuentes. And then third, of course: The election of Mamdami in New York City, himself a Muslim. I believe we’ve created here a perfect storm focusing on the role of Israel in dominating American society, running our government. I think that people are sick of it, and that these events combined together are giving a focus to and motivation for doing something about it. Your thoughts?

Kevin Barrett: That’s a great intro, Jim. I couldn’t have said it better myself. I tried to say it better—I recently published a piece headlined “Mamdani and Fuentes Are Both Good Signs.” It got headlined at the Unz Review. And I was saying a lot of what you just said.

I think that the assassination of Charlie Kirk on the eve of September 11th, the anniversary of 9/11, when Tucker Carlson had been scheduled to put out the most important documentary film on 9/11 since Massimo Mazzucco’s September 11th, The New Pearl Harbor, came out back in 2014—obviously Tucker has a much bigger audience—I think that (assassination) really blew up in the faces of the perpetrators. Their purposes were, I think, not only to prevent Charlie Kirk from wandering off the Zionist reservation, but perhaps also, as Ron Unz pointed out quite cogently, to perhaps try to take a little bit of the wind out of the sails of Tucker Carlson’s reopening the 9/11 case. Because Tucker Carlson was close friends with Charlie Kirk. And had Charlie Kirk lived, he would certainly have promoted Tucker’s 9/11 documentary series to his considerable audience. And so it would have been an even bigger audience than it already was from Tucker alone. And it also would have premiered on September 11th itself. So because of Charlie Kirk’s assassination on September 10th, the Tucker Carlson 9/11 video was postponed. It came out later to somewhat less impact, although it’s still having an impact. And his presentation to the 9/11 Truth Conference in Washington, D.C. was canceled.

I think it blew up in their faces because a lot of people, with Candace Owens being among them, are outraged at the holes in the official story of the Charlie Kirk shooting. And there are all sorts of circumstantial evidence pointing at Israel. Even people like Max Blumenthal, who was never very friendly to us “9/11 conspiracy theorists,” and was kind of more in the mainstream on some of these issues, actually spearheaded the movement to reinvestigate Charlie Kirk and to point the finger at Israel.

So, yeah, I think that’s a huge factor. And Fuentes is getting mainstream. It’s not just his going on Tucker Carlson’s show. Suddenly Fuentes is all over the mainstream media now. And the coverage is, of course, somewhat unfavorable, but maybe not as unfavorable as one would expect. Some people are suspicious that the mainstream media started rehabbing Nick Fuentes like a week before the Charlie Kirk shooting. He had a big New York Times piece on him. So that is a little strange.

But I still think it’s a good sign that Fuentes, with his hardcore anti-Zionist views, his genuine America First views—he’s MAGA as MAGA should be—is getting this attention now. Together with the Charlie Kirk investigation and then the Mamdani election—who would ever think that an out and out anti-Zionist Muslim would get elected mayor of the most powerful Jewish city in the world? So it’s a good sign, and Mamdani is going after the Zionist oligarchs who rule America from a different angle. Not just because they’re Zionists, but because they’re oligarchs. He’s broaching the concept of essentially taxing billionaire oligarchs into extinction, which is obviously what needs to be done to get rid of our oligarchy. So, yeah, I think these are all really excellent signs. It is kind of a perfect storm and a trifecta.

