That crazy Zionist spy Uri Geller must have bent my peanut-butter spoon!

I am getting ready to “drain the swamp” (since Trump couldn’t manage it)

OK, guys, this is it. I tried threatening that if you didn’t contribute to my False Flag Weekly News Fundrazrs, or sign up for recurring donations via my Paypal donation page or SPdonate, I would give up alternative journalism and make cat videos instead.

Some of you are allergic to cats, so you responded: “NO! Please don’t make cat videos! ATCHOOOOO!” And generously kicked in.

But others did not.

So now, Muse and I are going to up the ante.

If we don’t get some new people signing up for recurring donations via my Paypal donation page or SPdonate — which is the only way to support this Substack, since Stripe debanked me — Muse and I are going become food bloggers. Specifically, we are going to start a website called WeirdButDelicious.com, and publish a book called Weird But Delicious: Food Hacks from the Culinary Underground. It will include gourmet dishes like:

*Alien Eyeball: A heavily spiced and flavored semi-spherical popcorn mound with a fried over-easy egg on top.

It watches you while you eat it

*Tea soup: Tea sweetened with dates and eaten with a spoon. (Peanut-butter watermelon iced tea is a summer variation.)

*Elephant eggs: You just scramble up some eggs mixing into them whatever else you have in the house, not just common boring stuff like cheese, onions, peppers, olives, and so on, but also (if you’re looking for a culinary adventure) pickled herring, banana baby food, marshmallows, peanut butter and pickle relish, chocolate syrup, grape jelly, and of course the ever popular sardines-in-mustard-sauce.

I won’t tell AI to generate you a picture of that…IF you immediately sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation page or SPdonate.

And if enough people sign up, Muse and I will forget about our fallback career in food blogging and just keep on doing what we’re doing.

The choice is yours. Which item are you going to order?

Deliciously yours,

Kevin & Muse the Cat