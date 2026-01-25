Peace Prize Runner-Up Wages War on Everybody

Imagine: You work in a lunatic asylum. One of the patients insists he has stopped seven wars and demands the Nobel Peace Prize. What do you do?

Your dilemma gets worse when you check his file and discover he’s a senile sociopathic narcissist and suspected rapist-murderer. If you try to deal with him rationally by attempting to help him understand that his belief that he deserves the prize is delusory, he will probably fly into a rage and attack everyone in sight.

Maybe you should just “give him the prize.” In other words, humor him.

But systematically humoring criminally insane people by giving them everything they want is not a sustainable policy. The 3.8 million square mile lunatic asylum known as the USA has been humoring the criminally insane Donald J. Trump for far too long. The result is clear: A once-great nation is reeling on the brink of unprecedented disaster.

I woke up this morning to the news that ICE agents in Minneapolis had committed another death-squad-style murder—and the senile, criminally-insane president had once again lied about it, in an effort to encourage more such executions.

The good news is that Trump, who cheered on ICE’s brutal execution of mother-of-two Renée Good, now feels bad about her death. The bad news is that the reason the senile narcissist feels bad is that Good’s parents were Trump supporters.

And the really bad news is that Trump is once again lying outrageously to cover up a cold-blooded murder, thereby encouraging ICE death squads to believe the madman-in-chief has their backs when they execute people for protesting their thuggery.

This time, the demented POTUS’s mendacious attempts to excuse the murder are even more outlandish. When Trump justified the killing of Renée Good, he could later weakly claim he made a mistake based on being shown only the ICE killer’s video, not the other videos that bely the killer’s ludicrous alibi. The excuse that Renée Good was “trying to run over ICE agents” was obviously false, at least if you do your due diligence. But if you only looked at the killer’s phone video, you might not know that.

But the murder of Alex Pretti can’t possibly be seen for anything other than what it was: A death squad execution. Pretty was filming the ICE goons and they didn’t like it, so they gang-tackled him, brutalized him, and shot him dead while they were holding him down. It seems that after tackling Pretty, one of the officers noticed the gun in Pretty’s waistband and screamed “he’s got a gun,” which led other officers to panic and murder the man they were holding down. (New York Times video analysis.) Then they lied and claimed that the camera he’d been pointing at them was a gun. And Trump amplified the lie.

Is This Really About Immigrants?

Trump wants his supporters to believe that he’s sending crazed brownshirt thugs into American cities to assault, kidnap, and murder people in a good faith effort to rid America of illegal immigrants. But nothing could be further from the truth. Trump is waging a personal vendetta against his political opponents. Jeffrey St. Clair notes:

Minnesota’s immigrant population ranks 23rd in the US, far behind red states like Texas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Utah. But most of Minnesota’s immigrant population is documented. For example, Minnesota has an estimated total immigrant population of 495,352, but only 77,836 are undocumented (16%) Compare that to the undocumented populations of Florida 1 million (20%), Texas 1.8 million (32%), Arizona 250,00 (25%), Georgia 374,000 (32%), North Carolina 325,00 (34%), Utah 100,000 (33%).

I sympathize with MAGA-adjacent people like False Flag Weekly News co-host Dr. J. Michael Springmann who like the idea of sending illegals home. But they seem awfully slow to figure out that trying to grab illegals one-by-one, as Trump is allegedly doing, can’t possibly work. There are 10 to 15 million illegals in the US, maybe more if you believe the alarmists. Trump’s goon squads claim to have arrested 3,000, so far, in Minneapolis. But that claim is undoubtedly exaggerated, and may include all of the countless US citizens who have been caught up in the dragnet then released (or, in a few cases, not released). ICE agents are paid a bonus for every arrest they make, even if the individual is released. So they have a strong financial incentive to randomly snatch people off the streets—an outrageous violation of the 4th Amendment.

ICE’s banana-republic-style war on the citizenry of Minneapolis and other cities is creating a thunderous backlash that is turning Americans against immigration enforcement. In the long run, it will make it much harder to maintain non-porous borders and send illegals home.

If Trump really wanted to rid the US of illegal immigrants, he would direct Congress to pass legislation imposing severe penalties on anyone who employs or rents to illegals. Unable to work, unable to find housing, the illegals would quickly self-evacuate.

But Trump’s war on his political enemies has nothing to do with immigration. That’s just the excuse. The truth is, he’s a demented sociopath seeking revenge for perceived slights to his hypersensitive, hyperinflated ego.

But is ICE’s war on cities purely Trump’s personal initiative? Or is Trump a mad dog who has been unleashed on Minneapolis and other cities by his owners—whom we can call, for lack of a better term, the Kosher Nostra?

The lasting effects of the looming Trump Civil War will very likely include the normalization of extreme repression. We are being habituated to seeing masked federal goons kidnap, murder, and “disappear” people the government doesn’t like. When Trump’s obvious madness finally implodes the current regime, will its Democratic successor decide to go back to obeying the Constitution? Or will it continue to use the expanded toolbox of repression that madman Trump created?

Why the Ruling Oligarchy Is Doing This

The Kosher Nostra is panicking because people on both the left and right are coming to understand that the US is occupied by genocidal Israel. If Americans retain their Constitutional rights to free speech, free press, and to protest for redress of grievances, get ready for a rebellion against the ruling Jewish-Zionist billionaires. So to retain Kosher Nostra rule, America’s traditional freedoms must be crushed. Jews like Israeli tech billionaire Schlomo Kramer are demanding that America cancel its First Amendment. So we may expect Trump’s successor regime to amp up the “war on antisemitism,” which is a euphemism for a war on people who tell the truth about who rules us and how.

It’s no coincidence that pro-genocide supremacist Zionist Stephen Miller, Trump’s Homeland Security Advisor, is egging on Trump’s madness. Miller wants Americans to be treated the same way his genocidal tribe treats Palestinians.

Ultimately, Trump’s war on the people of Minneapolis is part of the Jewish-Zionist billionaire oligarchs’ war on the American people. The trained-in-Israel ICE cops are using Israeli-style tactics, including summary executions and outrageous lies. At the end of the day, the Jewligarchs’ contempt for ordinary Americans is no different from their contempt for the Palestinians. The difference is that Palestinians understand who is occupying and destroying them.

We need an American intifada. We need an American Resistance. We need Americans to wake up and wage an all-out war of liberation against their supremacist, genocidal occupiers and oppressors.

Trump’s “war on everybody” is just the delusional lashing out of a pathetic senile sociopath. The real “war on everybody” is being waged by Trump’s (and the Democrats’) masters. You know who they are because they’re the ones you’re not allowed to talk about.

It’s time for everybody to rise up and fight back.

