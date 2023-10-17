Breaking! Arab media was right all along, and (Zio-occupied) Western media was lying. Hamas was NOT primarily targeting civilians. Al-Aqsa Flood’s primary target was the Israeli military, for both killing and taking hostages (prisoners). Non-military Israelis, at least some of whom are considered settlers and therefore legitimate targets under international law, were secondary targets only as hostages. There were no orders to deliberately kill them. They were and are still being treated with kindness, as guests. The Israeli military killed the vast majority of Israeli “civilians” who died, and is killing the hostages now by flattening Gaza.

Below is the transcript of my recent Ofogh TV interview (for those who complained that the running translation made my answers hard to understand).

Ofogh TV interviews Kevin Barrett on Palestine

Ofogh TV: Tell us about the latest development in occupied Palestinian lands.

Kevin Barrett: Yes. Well, this has been a stunning series of developments, as Hamas's sudden victory has set the stage for a possibly very severe Zionist strategic defeat, as well as an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. The world is scrambling to keep up with events and prevent them from spinning out of control. The US has parked an aircraft carrier off the coast of Gaza, and the geostrategic situation is fluid but favorable to Palestine, as the entire non-US-occupied world rallies to the side of the Palestinians. So it's like the old Chinese curse says: We're living in interesting times indeed.

Ofogh TV: Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, will be again in (Occupied) Palestine, in Israel, tomorrow. On the other hand, we see that some US ships are approaching the region. How can you describe this double standard policy from the US government?

Kevin Barrett: Well, I don't think it's a double standard policy. It's a single standard. The standard is that the US government has been captured by Israel. It is not a neutral arbiter. It is 100% backing genocide by Israel, whether it's Blinken going to Israel and spouting off about his ancestors who died in the Holocaust, or whether it's the aircraft carrier right off the coast threatening any regional countries that support Palestine. Both cases demonstrate that the US is enslaved to Israel because the US is controlled by ethnically Jewish people like Anthony Blinken, who dominate the media, financial sector, and government, and that they've taken over America, and that America is now owned by a hostile foreign power called Israel. And that's one of the reasons I left America and now live in Morocco.

Ofogh TV: The Zionist regime always threatens Palestinians. And we can see lots of atrocities from the Zionist regime. And the United Nations Secretary General, Mr. Antonio Guterres, repeatedly says that Israel should reconsider its policies. How can the United Nations play a role in this matter?

Kevin Barrett: The United Nations, as it's currently constituted, is not in a position to effectively spread peace in the world, and in particular to mitigate the problems in Occupied Palestine. The United Nations helped cause those problems. The General Assembly ratified a vote which did not officially make Israel a legal nation. Only the Security Council could have done that. It didn't. But it (General Assembly Resolution 181) provided cover for the invasion of Palestine. And ever since then, the United Nations has been largely controlled by the United States, which vetoes every resolution that tries to ease the suffering of the Palestinians. So the United Nations, as long as it has a Security Council full of nations that are enslaved to Zionists, is not going to be able to solve the problems. At best it will issue rhetorical calls for Israeli reasonableness that will never be heard.

Ofogh TV: During these two or three days the Zionist regime repeatedly threatens to start a full scale war against Gaza, against Palestinians. What is your anticipation about this?

Kevin Barrett: Well, the Zionist regime's goal is to finish the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by forcing Palestinians out of Gaza and the West Bank. So they have tried to convince Palestinians to leave half of the Gaza Strip in preparation for their announced invasion. They are trying to convince Egypt to open the borders, to allow the Gazans to flee into Egypt, at which point the Israelis would basically destroy Gaza and then occupy its ruins and not allow the Palestinians to return. So that's their goal.

Ofogh TV: But can they accomplish this?

Kevin Barrett: Probably not insha'allah. The Palestinian resistance has a formidable military capacity. They're backed by regional countries, most importantly Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which recently issued a warning to Israel that if it does indeed invade Gaza, Iran will have no choice but to enter the war. And that apparently stopped the Israelis from invading. They had planned to invade right about now (Sunday night) and they then announced that they are postponing their invasion for a week. They blamed the weather. So they're thinking twice about the wisdom of invading Gaza. And they're also hearing that the Egyptians are under no circumstances going to be opening the gates of Gaza to allow the Israelis to ethnically cleanse Palestine.

Ofogh TV: What is your anticipation about any developments in the future?

Kevin Barrett: I can't predict the future. It hasn't happened yet, as Yogi Berra said. Especially the short term, it's in flux. But the longer term historical trend is in favor of Palestine. Israel only exists because it's propped up by the US unipolar empire, which is crumbling. So as the world becomes more genuinely multipolar, non-US-occupied countries will end up becoming the dominant part of the world. They have no use for Israel and its genocide against Palestine. So the Palestinians are finally going to end up on the right side of global power in the not too distant future. Inshallah.

Ofogh TV: Inshallah. Okay. Inshallah. Thank you very much, Mr. Kevin Barrett.

Kevin Barrett: Thank you.