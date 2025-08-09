Openly Genocidal Zionist Invasion Plan

This weekend’s False Flag Weekly News has been postponed till tomorrow (help make it happen via the Fundrazr). Meanwhile here is last night’s Press TV interview. -KB

Press TV: Hamas has warned that the Israeli plan to take over Gaza City will cost the regime a heavy price. Hamas said the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is sacrificing Israeli captives for personal interests. The Palestinian group, however, expressed readiness for a comprehensive deal to release all captives if the regime ends its aggression on Gaza and withdraws its forces from the territory.

Iran strongly condemned (Israel’s) decision saying the regime's occupation plan shows its intention for ethnic cleansing. and genocide in Palestine. Tehran also slammed Western countries' complicity in Israeli crimes and called for an immediate end to the regime's atrocities. Many countries including China, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Saudi Arabia, England and Turkey have also censured the Israeli move.

The UN has voiced steep alarm warning that Israel's move could lead to catastrophic consequences for the Palestinian people: “Any decision to expand Israeli's military operations in Gaza are deeply alarming. And obviously, it is clear that this would risk catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians and could further endanger the lives of the remaining hostages in Gaza. It has to be really clear. We really stand firmly against any escalation of the conflict.” UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk also urged Israel to immediately halt the Gaza takeover plan, saying the move contradicts the ICJ ruling for an end to Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.

Meanwhile, the decision has sparked reactions within the occupied territories, revealing deepening divisions among Israeli officials. The IOF chief said the Gaza city takeover will endanger Israeli captives' lives and exhaust Israeli soldiers. Opposition leader Yair Lapid has labeled the initiative a disaster, attributing it to the influence of far-right ministers and cautioning that it could result in further casualties among both captives and soldiers. The Israeli cabinet has approved the contentious plan as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushes for comprehensive control over the entire Gaza Strip.

And for further analysis of that story, we're joined by Kevin Barrett, who's with us from Saidia, Morocco. Mr. Barrett, welcome to the program. Let's jump right in. Why this latest push from the Israeli regime into Gaza City? So many observers and analysts are calling this a quagmire in the making.

Kevin Barrett: Right. It's a quagmire that was designed to perpetuate Netanyahu's political career as long as possible, and keep him out of prison. And it's also a quagmire that is part of a messianic millenarian dream on the part of extremist Zionist settlers who believe that they can bring on their messiah by committing abominations in the Holy Land, that they can expand their holdings to what they believe that their god supposedly gave them—all of the land between the Nile and Euphrates rivers—from whence their Messiah will lead them to world conquest and the enslavement of all or extermination of all non-Jews.

This is the belief system of the millenarian messianic extremists behind Smotrich and Ben-Gvir. And Netanyahu, who does have a history of involvement with that kind of thinking—his father was a professor who studied it and wrote about it—has made an unholy alliance with these genocidal maniac extremists, and he's stuck in it now. He's basically joined at the hip with these people, and he's leading his own people, the Palestinians, and the whole region into an ever greater disaster.

And of course, these kinds of disasters have happened before in Jewish history. There's a long history of excesses that are then followed by pogroms and other sorts of pushback from the victims of this kind of extremist behavior. And it's reaching the point that we could almost imagine the scenario that Doris Lessing, the great British-Rhodesian author, wrote about 30 or 40 years ago in her novel Shikasta. In it, the Global South has become the dominant force in the world. It's led by China. And they decide to starve Europeans to death. They commit genocide against Europeans. And the reason they do that is because of the horrors that Europeans inflicted on them in previous generations.

We're not going to forget this genocide. The Global South is not going to forget this genocide. And however it plays out, for generations after this, there is going to be a strong desire for justice in some quarters and for revenge in others.

And so Netanyahu and his maniacal extremist coalition partners are not only leading themselves and their region into disaster, but they're leading the whole West into disaster as well. Particularly the United States, which is so complicit in this abomination, this genocide. Hatred for the United States is going to grow. And once the United States no longer has the upper hand in the world, which will be in the not so distant future, I think that Americans are going to regret the fact that they allowed their country to be taken over by genocidal maniacs.

Sure, and one quick question before we leave you, Mr. Barrett. We've seen the international outcry over the genocide in Gaza, even from European states like Germany, but what about the role that the U.S. has played here? It's tough to think even for a millisecond that this has not been green-lighted by Washington.

It's been totally green-lighted by Washington. That's why Trump was put in power. The normal American political leadership has some limits. In the past, we've seen Obama refuse to obey Netanyahu's orders and attack Iran. That was supposed to be the climax of the seven countries in five years plan that the 9/11 false flag operation was designed to elicit. And Obama and others in the American national security establishment pushed back, and they didn't do that.

So the Zionists made a deal with Trump in 2016: “We can help you get into the White House. You just are going to have to do what we say once you're there.” And he accepted that deal. Clearly they have blackmail material on him. The Israeli Jeffrey Epstein pedophilia blackmail ring obviously has plenty of blackmail material on Trump, who's known for having raped Katie Johnson and as many as 10 other children who are on record having filed these complaints that ended with their parents getting paid off huge sums of money from the Trump businesses.

Trump is owned by these blackmailing Zionist genocide perpetrators. And that's why they have been able to march him into this genocide.

I think Biden probably was too, to some extent. But I think Trump is the leader who was selected by the extremist wing of the Zionist movement to basically greenlight everything. He's been greenlighting everything, and the US Congress isn't any better, with a couple of noble exceptions like Thomas Massey and Marjorie Taylor Greene, bless her heart.

But there is starting to be some pushback in the Congress. The American people are fed up and are becoming revolted by this genocide. So there's going to be conflict, I think, within the United States as well as in the occupied territories. And God willing, this will end before it gets as bad as I'm afraid it might.