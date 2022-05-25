Below is a sneak preview of my forthcoming American Free Press article. (As a paid subscriber you get sneak previews of my articles exactly as I submit them including the original headlines.) -Kevin

Only Israel Can Shoot Americans in the Face with Impunity

By Kevin Barrett, American Free Press

On May 11, American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot in the face by an Israeli sniper. For several days after her killing, the Israeli government ludicrously insisted that she had probably been shot by a Palestinian. Israeli President Naftali Bennett even posted a tweet blaming Palestinians. Later, after finally admitting that Israeli soldiers had repeatedly fired in the direction of Abu Akleh at the time she was killed and that Israeli authorities had identified the Israeli sniper rifle that “may have killed” her, Israel announced that it would not investigate the killing.

On May 13 Israeli police attacked her funeral. Bursting through the gates of St. Joseph’s hospital, they threw stun grenades at mourners, beat them with batons, and punched and kicked them. Those carrying Abu Akleh’s coffin were viciously attacked by a much larger group of Israeli police, yet somehow managed to keep the coffin aloft and prevent it from spilling the body on the ground as the Israelis obviously intended.

Shireen Abu Akleh was not the best-known American Catholic to be shot in the face by Israel in broad daylight. That honor goes to John F. Kennedy.

But the outpouring of anger at Israel that should have followed its murders of the Kennedy brothers, suppressed for all these years thanks to Zionist domination of mainstream media among other institutions, has broken out in Palestine and many other parts of the world in the wake of the brutal and deliberate murder of Shireen Abu Akleh. (For evidence that Israel killed the Kennedys, read Laurent Guyenot’s “Did Israel Kill the Kennedys?” and Michael Collins Piper’s book Final Judgment.)

Fury at Israel, the world’s most psychopathic and genocidal state, has long been smoldering in many parts of the world. Now it seems to be rising, and Shireen Abu Akleh’s murder—which was greeted with outrage in Arab and Muslim lands and even in many parts of the US and Europe—could the the spark that sets off a chain reaction that ends in the destruction of the Zionist entity.

The world’s 1.7 billion Muslims are furious that Israel repeatedly attacked the al-Aqsa mosque, Islam’s oldest and greatest architectural monument, during the holy month of Ramadan, which ended on May 2. It is widely assumed that Israel intends to eventually demolish al-Aqsa and build a blood sacrifice temple in its place.

Russia’s anger at Israel is smoldering after the Zionists abandoned their pretense of neutrality and came out in full support of NATO’s Ukrainian proxy war on Russia.

Since Russia helped defeat the US and Israel in Syria, the Russians and Israelis have enjoyed a certain modus vivendi in which Russia refrains from supplying Syria (and, presumably, Iran) with its most advanced air defense systems. Russia’s restraint is what allows Israel to bomb Syria on an almost daily basis. Will the Russia-Israel falling out over Ukraine lead to ramped-up Russian support for the Syria-Iran-Yemen “axis of resistance”? If so, the Israel’s expiration date, widely held to be at least a few decades away, might need to be reset to the not-so-distant future.

Iran, of course, is even more outraged by Israel than Russia is. Israel has armed and funded terrorists who have killed more than 17,000 Iranian civilians, and murdered a large number of Iranian scientists, scholars, and officials. The most recent killing happened Sunday, May 22, in Tehran, when Israeli assassins on motorcycles murdered Col. Hassan Seyyed Khodaei. Tehran has vowed revenge, and Israeli embassies around the world have been shuttered.

Even in the West, where Zionists dominate media, finance, and government, a substantial segment of those who follow current events, including many American and European Jews, are growing increasingly disgusted by Israel’s brutality and lies. The Jewish-dominated and normally pro-Zionist mainstream media, a category that includes most of the fake left pseudo-alternative media, covered the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh relatively honestly.

The new generation of Jewish Americans, in particular, are starting to question their elders’ mindless support for the genocidal Zionist entity. Pew polls found that from 2013 to 2021, the number of Jews who say “America is too supportive of Israel” doubled from 11% to 22%, with most of the change happening in younger age brackets. Even more surprising was a July 2021 poll that found that 25% of American Jews think Israel is an apartheid state, while 22% say “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians.”

The brave young Jewish Americans who are finally facing the truth about Israel are one step ahead of the politicians. Just days after expressing “heartbreak” about the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh, the Biden administration welcomed her murderer, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, to Washington, and dropped its call for an investigation of her killing.