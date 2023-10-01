Video link

The new False Flag Weekly News with Brett Redmayne-Titley references many conspiracy theories (ungood!) and even some anti-Semitic conspiracy theories (double-plus ungood!!) Many such theories, which might be more neutrally termed “non-mainstream interpretations,” represent attempts to make sense of one or more aspects of what Brett’s book’s subtitle terms “A World Gone Mad.”

Are we mad if we try to make sense of a mad world? That is what a well-funded sector of the consent manufacturing industry insists.

There is no easier way for a mediocre academic intellect to rake in grant money than by jumping on the anti-conspiracy-theory bandwagon. This scholarly cottage industry begins its Soviet-style “disabling” of dissidents a.k.a. conspiracy theorists by claiming that we believe things like “COVID was a bioweapon and the response was an unfreedom drill” or “mRNA vaccines have not been proven safe and effective, nor have many other vaccines for that matter” or “US election outcomes are sometimes rigged” or “the Biden Administration blew up Nordstream” or “the JFK assassination and 9/11 were coups” or “the government is either covering up UFOs or running a huge disinfo program” or “Zionist Jews are heavily overrepresented in media and finance and work together to advance their own interests” and so on because those beliefs are so warm and fuzzy and comforting.

How’s that?! Well, according to the anti-conspiracy industry, the fact that stuff just happens, without rhyme or reason, terrifies us conspiracy theorists into spurious dot-connecting. In other words, we conspiracy theorists comfort ourselves by imposing meaning on a meaningless universe. For example, Joseph Uscinski his book American Conspiracy Theories (read my review) argues that conspiracy theories “offer a sense of control and order in a world that often feels chaotic and unpredictable.” The fact that mainstreamers cling to vastly more comforting (if less well-supported) interpretations, and that if all we wanted was comfort we too would take the blue pill, somehow does not register with the likes of Uscinski.

It is far more disturbing to try to make sense of the madness all around us than to ignore it, deny it, roll with it, or explain it away by embracing mainstream narratives. Conspiracy theorizing is a dirty, disturbing job, but somebody’s gotta do it. So let’s go all-out and see if we can string together a bunch of this week’s False Flag Weekly News stories into some sort of grand unified theory making at least a minimum of sense about where the world is going and why.

Demography, Destiny, and Degeneracy

We’ll begin with a story that came out too late to make this week’s list: Eugene Kusmiak’s “Population Explosion or Population Collapse?” Kusmiak’s point is that the world is entering a state of demographic contraction, but it won’t last forever. Why not? People who are culturally/genetically predisposed to having few or no children if given the chance, now have the chance, thanks to advanced birth control. So they are weeding their genes and memes out of humanity’s garden, leaving the world to those who continue having large families (and their descendants who will also tend to have large families). That minority will soon become a majority, and population growth will resume.

That’s all very interesting, you say. So how can we turn this into a grand conspiracy theory, preferably an anti-Semitic one?*

Let’s start by considering the relationship between Zionism, Western sexual degeneracy, and demographics. Take Thomas Donnelly, PNAC’s token goy and lead author of Rebuilding America’s Defenses, the September 2000 document calling for a “New Pearl Harbor.” Thomas Donnelly became “Giselle Donnelly” in 2018.

The image of ultra-Zionist PNAC’s 9/11-forecasting spokesperson, who also happens to be the group’s Shabbos goy, cutting “his” militarist balls off and becoming a (sterile) “her” is, shall we say, pregnant with symbolism. After all, America’s media and academic elites seem to want straight white males to abjure their erstwhile role as paterfamilias and either (A) cut off their balls literally and join the tranny revolution, or (B) embrace sexual degeneracy and hedonism and devote themselves to a frivolous life of fun-and-games, without the burden of children and the projection of male authority children so desperately crave and need. The polemical war on patriarchy and the role of fathers, alongside the feminist war on motherhood, suggests that the propaganda apparatus doesn’t want people, especially white/Western people, to reproduce.

But contrary to the claims of white nationalists, it doesn’t want Muslims to reproduce, either. And that is where 9/11 comes in. The spectacularly telegenic 2001 false flag attack on New York and Washington was basically one gigantic anti-Islam public relation stunt. The 9/11 wars reduced the global Muslim population by around 30 million, according to Australian expert Dr. Gideon Polya. But far more demographically important was 9/11’s effect on Muslims’ religious élan, or what Ibn Khaldun called asabiyyah. Before 9/11, the mood of the global Muslim umma was confident, even triumphalist. The psychological effect of 9/11’s equating Islamic religiosity with “terrorism” not only took the wind out of the sails of Islamic political movements, but also contributed to slowing Muslim birthrates, which have collapsed spectacularly since the late 1990s. (9/11 injected Muslim communities with an “anti-extremism” meme that made intense religiosity uncool rather than cool, presumably leading to less intense-religiosity-driven family formation and reproduction.)

Thomas Friedman has repeatedly employed neocon doublespeak—sometimes with remarkable vulgarity—to crow about the success of his tribe’s 9/11 false flag. Friedman has hinted that 9/11 was necessary to puncture the rising Muslim élan of the 1990s, which he and others saw as an existential threat to Israel.

So “they” don’t want Muslims to inherit the earth. And “they” don’t want Americans and Westerners in general to inherit the earth either. “They” have used 9/11 and the promotion of sexual degeneracy and hedonism to help knock down the birth rates, and the asabiyyah, of those groups.

So who do “they” want to inherit the earth?

Here’s were we get into a classic “anti-Semitic conspiracy trope”—one that I don’t believe, I hasten to add, but am willing to entertain. That is the notion, asserted with various degrees of certainty by some of my radio guests, that the real purpose of the Ukraine war is to exterminate the Slavs who currently occupy the real Jewish homeland in Ukraine so that Jews can return to rule that homeland. Call it the Zionist Kaganate of Khazaria. Naturally Neo-Khazaria would be ruled by Kagans, with the Grand Kagan role going to Robert and his Kaganite Queen, Vicki Nudelman.

When I first heard this theory from legendary NASA whistleblower Richard Cook, I thought it ridiculous. When are the Zionists planning to leave Israel? Not any time soon, that’s for sure. And are there even enough of them to fill Khazaria/Ukraine? Israel has such a hard time finding actual Jews to make aliyah that it has to import millions of fake Jews, most of the Russian. If they’re trying to kill off the Slavs and fill Khazaria with Jews, where are all those Jews going to come from?

Enough Jews to Fill Khazaria

In “Population Explosion or Population Collapse?” Eugene Kusmiak hints at an answer. He points out that Israel is on the upswing of a population boom thanks almost entirely to the exploding ultra-religious orthodox Jewish population. In this “ultra-religious ultra-fertile minority becomes the majority” effect, he says, Israel is far ahead of the rest of the world. Long before the West and the Muslims and the Rest finally reach the point of population rebound, Israel’s (and to some extent New Jersey’s) ultra-orthodox Jews will have been exponentially exploding their populations for decades. So with the Slavs removed by war and demoralization alongside vodka, porn, and other forms of hedonism, and with tens or (before long) hundreds of millions of Orthodox Jews looking for places to live, maybe Ukraine really could become a “big Israel.”

This “anti-Semitic conspiracy theory” is not unproblematic. If the Kagans and their ilk covet their ancient homeland of Khazaria, and plan to move there, why are they poisoning the place with DU and strewing it with landmines? More pertinently, do ultra-secular barely-breeding ashkenazim like the Kagans and the rest of the Western/Zionist Straussian elite really love their hyperreligious and largely sephardic ultra-orthodox coreligionists so much that they will go to such extraordinary lengths to help them inherit the earth, or at least as much of it as possible?

I don’t know. But I do know that there really is a ”Jewish plot to take over the world.” It’s called eschatology. Whereas Islamic and Christian eschatologies are universalist and center on that universal prophet of love and brotherhood, Jesus, Jewish eschatology posits their messiah as a military conqueror who will subjugate the non-Jewish nations or goyim to the Jews. The Jews’ return to Israel, according to the mainstream traditional Jewish perspective, is part of this end-times process by which Yahweh will finally compensate the Jews for millennia of persecution by making them the world rulers and the goyim their slaves.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s father Benzion Netanyahu, like the rest of Zionism’s brain trust, was, as his New York Times obituary put it, “a secular Jew who was deeply committed to the Jewish people and the State of Israel.” What The New York Times didn’t say was that Netanyahu Sr., though an atheist, was nonetheless deeply committed to the traditional eschatological project of conquering the world for the Jews and subjugating the goyim. Netanyahu Sr.’s biography of Abarbanel celebrates that great rabbi, who proposed tricking the Muslims and the Christians into killing each other off in an apocalyptic war so the Jews could inherit the earth, as a forerunner of modern atheistic Zionist realpolitik.

It’s conceivable that rabidly Zionist atheist Jews like Thomas Friedman and the Kagans and the Netanyahus are attracted to, or even participating in, the traditional Jewish eschatological project. If so, crashing the demography of rival groups, while celebrating and encouraging the demographic explosion of hyperreligious Orthodox Jews, even while secretly despising them as untermenschen, would be a strategy one might expect them to pursue.

*I like anti-Semitic conspiracy theories not because I have anything against Jews—I don’t—but because those are the only kind that ever get me noticed by the ADL. And in the alternative media, earning an ADL fatwa is like winning the Pulitzer Prize.