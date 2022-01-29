Watch the full uncensored show HERE , click HERE for links stories we covered

By Kevin Barrett, Veterans Today Editor

6-term US Representative (D-GA) and Green Party Presidential Candidate Cynthia McKinney, editor of the COVID classic When China Sneezes, joins me on False Flag Weekly News to break down the week's top 30 stories.

The two biggest involved protests against vaccine mandates:

*30,000 people gathered in Washington DC to hear RFK Jr. say: "We have witnessed over the last 20 months a coup d’état against democracy, and the controlled demolition of the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights starting with the censorship..." (Wait a minute, did you say "controlled demolition"?)

*The 11,000-truck 93-mile-long Freedom Convoy of truckers left British Columbia on January 23 heading eastwards, garnering massive public support along the way, and just arrived in the national capital, Ottawa.

We also raised other questions including:

*Is omicron unstoppable?

*Will Ron Paul succeed in unveiling the origin of COVID as a US bioweapon?

*Is RFK Jr. right that it's harder to escape government oppression now than it was in Nazi-occupied countries?

*Why do people hate Anthony Fauci?

*Is Eric Clapton right about "mass formation hypnosis"?

*Will Spotify remove "uncensored Joe Rogan" or "pro-censorship Neil Young"?

*Will NATO remove its nukes from Russia's doorstep, or will the Russians have to do it themselves?

*Why did Alex Jones plead the 5th over 100 times?

*Did Giuliani plot to overthrow the 2020 elections?

*Did the USG overreach in charging nonviolent Jan. 6 protestors?

* Is Iran beating back COVID with non-MRNA vaccines?

and finally,

*Are the 100 lab monkeys who escaped from the truck crash in Pennsylvania carrying something worse than COVID?

Watch the show and enjoy a front row seat at the apocalypse!