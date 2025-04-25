Oliver Boyd-Barrett on Why Trump Can’t End Ukraine War

Oliver Boyd-Barrett discusses the train wreck that Trump’s Ukraine peace negotiations have become. Is the US grand strategy to leave Europe fighting Russia, bleeding both US rivals, while the US turns its attention to China…and perhaps gets dragged into an Israeli war on Iran? And if the Ukraine war won’t end quickly in the promised Trump truce, how will it end?

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is emeritus professor of Bowling Green State University, Ohio and of California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (California), and has taught at other universities in several countries. His most recent book is Russiagate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax.

Excerpt from the interview:

The prospects for peace in my view, Kevin, don't look particularly hopeful despite Trump's efforts to engage two peace envoys to bring about a settlement of the conflict. They include General Kellogg, whose ideas are the principal ideas that inform the latest formal US peace proposal to Ukraine and to Russia to consider, and which were due to be discussed in Paris this week. But the discussion never really occurred because even before we got there, Zelensky was saying that Ukraine could never accept one of the core principal features of the Kellogg designed US peace proposal, which had to do with US recognition of Crimea as belonging to Russia. Zelenskyy categorically refused even to consider this.

What planet is Zelenskyy living on?

So again, Zelensky does seem to have shot himself in the foot, because many analysts were expecting that although Zelensky was unlikely to feel comfortable with any or very much of the Kellogg peace plan, he would nonetheless pretend to play along with it just for long enough to keep the United States in the game, sending weapons and sharing intelligence with Ukraine, and to keep the United States in NATO and in Europe. All of these things that could would quite likely have followed by Zelensky pretending to agree with the peace plan. But then, of course, with the help of the Europeans, who are as equally uncomfortable with Kellogg as Zelensky is, they would later upset the whole thing, and we'd be back to war, in the hope—the vain hope, I should say, by Zelensky and by his European sycophants—sorry, supporters—that eventually they could actually win a war with Russia, so long as Ukraine somehow contrives to find a way to find a space that's long enough for it to rearm, that is to say, to accept from Europe up to 800 billion dollars.

$800 billion seems to be a figure that's canvassed widely by people like Ursula von der Leyen and by the soon to be Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, as the kind of figure that they're aiming for with respect to a rearmament of Germany and or of Europe. And this would be also the source of funding for Ukraine. And the magnificent ending of this terrible narrative of the war between Ukraine and Russia in Ukraine's favor is all total and utter rubbish in my view, Kevin.

