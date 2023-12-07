By Kevin Barrett, for the forthcoming issue of American Free Press, posted here in full for paid subscribers.

Elon Musk is the world’s richest man. With a net worth estimated at $232 billion, he ought to be able to say whatever he likes without looking over his shoulder.

But Elon Musk is afraid of something.

As Woodrow Wilson wrote in The New Freedom: “Some of the biggest men in the United States in the field of commerce and manufacture are afraid of somebody, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.”

Elon Musk made the mistake of speaking—or, rather, tweeting—above his breath in condemnation of Jewish power. On November 15, Musk endorsed a post on X that read:

Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them. I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don't exactly like them too much. You want truth said to your face there it is.

Musk’s reply: “You have said the actual truth.”

And suddenly, all hell broke loose. A long list of America’s biggest and most powerful corporations—including Disney, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Uber, Paramount, Sky, Sony, Apple, Warner Brothers, IBM, Walmart, NBC, Comcast, AirBnB, Coca Cola, and more than 100 others—announced that they were boycotting X due to Musk’s “anti-Semitism.” (Nobody cared about the insult to “hordes of minorities” because those minorities are powerless, whereas Jews are the richest and most powerful ethnic group in America.)

It was a “Judea Declares War on Germany” moment. But instead of Germany, Judea was declaring war on Elon Musk.

In 1933, when Judea declared war on Germany, Germany pushed back. But that didn’t end well for the Germans. Maybe Elon Musk noticed that. Or maybe he just realized that even his $232 billion was no match for “ a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive” that it could force the biggest companies in America to goose-step in support of a Jewish dictatorship increasingly dedicated to crushing all dissent and relegating the First Amendment to the proverbial dustbin of history.

For whatever reason, Musk swallowed his pride and rushed off to Israel to kiss kosher tush and beg forgiveness. His first stop was the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, who has been directing a genocidal assault on Gaza that has killed more than 20,000 civilians in less than two months, the vast majority women and children. Musk let Bibi lead him by the hand to the site of the Israeli Defense Forces’ October 7 massacre of hundreds of Israeli civilians. (It isn’t clear how many were deliberately killed to prevent them from becoming hostages, versus how many were accidentally mowed down by trigger-happy helicopter and tank crews; but either way, it is now undeniable that Israel, not Hamas, killed the majority of Israeli civilians who died during the al-Aqsa Storm operation.)

Musk pretended to believe Netanyahu’s lies blaming Hamas for the deaths, and said: “There’s no choice but to kill those who insist on murdering civilians.” Netanyahu took that as an endorsement of his genocidal campaign. But it fact Musk implied, perhaps by accident, that it is Netanyahu and the 90% of Israeli Jews who support the genocide of Gaza who “insist on murdering civilians” and therefore need to be killed.

After flying home from Israel, Musk kept right on groveling and apologizing, saying things like “I’m sorry for that post ... it might literally be the worst and dumbest post I’ve ever done.” But he soon learned the hard way that no matter how much you grovel and brown-nose and hide the truth and retract your “anti-Semitic” words and even pretend to endorse Jewish genocide, the Jews will never, ever forgive you. Instead, they will keep right on extracting their pound of flesh. Rather than calling off its boycott, the “watchful, subtle, pervasive power” that controls virtually every large US corporation upped the ante by adding even more corporations to the boycott-X list!

Frustrated, Musk lashed out: “Don’t advertise! If someone’s going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f*** yourself.” He complained that even though he is a philosemite (Jew-lover) “I still get sh*t from idiots” and added: “The whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company.” (And the First Amendment.)

Likewise, the whole world knows about the Jewish State’s genocide of Palestine. But when will something be done about it?