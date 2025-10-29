I will post the 67-minute video of Massimo Mazzucco critiquing the NYT piece HERE and then at my Substack as soon as possible after this week’s Fundrazr makes its goal: https://fundrazr.com/mazzucco-vs-nytimes

Massimo Mazzucco is the producer of the best 9/11 and moon landing skeptic documentary films.

Greetings False Flag Weekly News fans! I am traveling in southwestern Morocco on assignment for the Al-Andalus Tribune so I am front-loading a False Flag Weekly News special report.

As you probably know, False Flag Weekly News is a media criticism show. We look at the way the news is being reported, starting with MSM, and peel away the layers of distortion to try to get at the truth. This week, instead of lining up the usual 30 stories, we’re going to take a deep dive into a single MSM item.

Jason Farago, who appears to be a Deep State propagandist and pro-UkroNazi culture warrior, just published a New York Times interactive photo-video piece headlined “How Lunar Photography Brought the Heavens Down to Earth.” Farago celebrates the alleged artistic genius of the Apollo moon photos, viewing them as the climax of the overlapping artistic and scientific histories of moon explorations and representations.

Moon landing skeptic and professional photographer Massimo Mazzucco says that’s bullshit. Farago’s extravagant praise of the Apollo astronauts’ brilliant use of deep depth of field just means they knew how to crank the f-stop up to f16 or f32 (which I figured out about five seconds after buying the cheapest available Pentax when I was a journalism student back in 1976). His orgasmic effusions about the beautifully-rendered lunar surface texture sound like something an LSD tripper might say while staring hypnotically at the ground in some godforsaken stretch of desert. And his ranting about how many of the moon landing photos are so perfectly composed and executed that they look totally fake really takes the cake:

“The photographs were in fact so good—and the 70mm stock so detailed—that doubts set in on the blue sphere below. With their rich chiaroscuro and starless skies, Bean and Conrad’s photos looked uncannily like a Hollywood stage set.”

Uncannily indeed. Is Farago engaging in classic neocon doublespeak (surface layer for the ignorant rubes, esoteric layer for the cognoscenti)? Is he nudging and winking at the cognoscenti in a shared moment of dupers’ delight? Was this assignment handed out by the Deep State desk at the New York Times to blow smoke to cover for delays in the Artemis missions? Or is Mazzucco wrong in his claims that many moon landing photos are obviously fake, and that the most likely explanation of these and other anomalies is that the Apollo missions didn’t really put men on the moon circa 1969-1972?

Watch Mazzucco deconstruct bad New York Times propaganda, watch his film American Moon, and make up your own mind.