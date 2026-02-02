Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
macDuff's avatar
macDuff
3h

it's not enough to end the state of Israel. The Rothschilds will still own the u.s. britain, france, italy, china et cetera even after Israel stops breathing.

Reply
Share
David Sanders's avatar
David Sanders
29m

It seems as if there are just too many sell-outs in high places

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Barrett · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture