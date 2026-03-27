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hobnob's avatar
hobnob
10h

I won't believe he's alive until I see a video of him cutting the ribbon for the opening ceremony of the Third Temple.

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weaponized gels's avatar
weaponized gels
10h

last seen riding a cgi jet plane going thru the twin towers, crying yee-haw.

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