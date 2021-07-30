By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press (posted here for my Substack subscribers only)

America has never been more fractious and divided than it is today. Ironically, we have reached this point by allowing a group of political psychopaths to try to unify us. The failure of neoconservative attempts to unify America through big lies has produced our present impasse.

Neoconservatism, the political philosophy of Leo Strauss, teaches that the people who matter are either “gentlemen” or “philosophers.” “Gentlemen” are honest patriots who genuinely believe in God and country. “Philosophers” are the neocons themselves, who assert that there is no God and that patriotism (and all other values) are mythical fabrications.

The neocon “philosophers” arrogate to themselves the role of creating the myths that gentlemen, and ordinary folks, live by. Shadia Drury, the leading academic expert on neoconservatism, explains that the neocons fancy themselves behind the projector that shines light and shadows on the walls of Plato’s cave. In other words, their role is to brainwash people into believing in illusions.

But not just any illusions! The neocons think their main task is to forge national unity by rallying people against a hated enemy. Organized hatred is so essential, Strauss taught, that if no suitable enemy is at hand, one must be invented.

The neocons cherish and celebrate big lies told by leaders seeking to unify their people. They secretly admire Hitler—Leo Strauss was the top student of the leading Nazi philosopher, Carl Schmitt—but never admit it in public. Instead, they vaunt the Israeli big lie that “we are the victims, the Palestinians are trying to drive us into the sea.” The reality, of course, is precisely the reverse.

The neocons also love the Roosevelt Administration’s big lie about Pearl Harbor. They know FDR forced the Japanese to attack by implementing an eight-point plan that cut off Japan’s oil supplies (alongside other provocations). And they know the Roosevelt Administration knew precisely when and where the attack would happen, having broken the Japanese codes, but deliberately left American sailors in harm’s way to be sacrificed to the gods of war. Public opinion, which had been running close to 80% against entry into World War II, flipped: Suddenly the American people were unified in hatred of the “dirty Japs” and drooling at the chance to commit mass murder in bloody vengeance of a crime their own president had orchestrated.

Neocon history professor Philip Zelikow, sole author of the fantasy novel known as The 9/11 Commission Report, worships at the altar of Roosevelt’s murderous Pearl Harbor deception. A self-styled “expert in the creation and maintenance of public myths,” Zelikow defines a “public myth” as a story that may or may not be true, but is believed by the community and so shapes history. Other neocons, like Paul Wolfowitz and Richard Perle, share Zelikow’s obsession with Pearl Harbor as the quintessential “noble lie.”

In September 2000 the neocon Project for a New American Century, in a document called Rebuilding America’s Defenses, openly yearned for another murderous sacrifice of over 2000 innocent Americans. They wrote that the only way the American people would unify to attack the Middle Eastern enemies of Israel would be if they suffered “a catastrophic and catalyzing event—like a New Pearl Harbor.”

The neocons got their new Pearl Harbor on September 11, 2001. Neocon speechwriter David Frum demonized America’s new existential enemies, calling them the “Axis of Evil.” For a brief moment, Americans—unaware that the neocons themselves had blown up the Twin Towers—experienced transcendent unity in the hatred of Muslims in general, and Israel’s enemies in particular.

But the moment of unity didn’t last. In the internet age, big lies have a short shelf life. By around 2005 the war in Iraq had bogged down and the 9/11 truth movement was taking the internet by storm. More than 100 million people watched the film Loose Change. Soon the nation was more demoralized and divided than ever.

Today, history repeats. The same neocons who orchestrated 9/11 and the 2001 anthrax deception are likely responsible for today’s pandemic. Strong evidence shows COVID-19 emerged from a neocon bio-attack on China and Iran, as explained by Run Unz in his free e-book Our COVID-19 Catastrophe. By unleashing COVID in Wuhan, the neocons hoped to damage China’s economy—and perhaps also the global economy that is driving China’s rise—while uniting the American people in hatred of China.

But once again, just like after 9/11, people sense they are being lied to. Instead of uniting behind the official anti-China, pro-mask, pro-vaccine-mandate, pro-Great-Reset, pro-surveillance, pro-censorship COVID myths, Americans are at each others’ throats.

The second neoconservative big lie in 20 years has once again failed to unify the American people. The neocon philosophy of murderous myth-making, and its implementation in controlled demolitions and bioweaponized plagues, have divided us as never before.