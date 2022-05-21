Watch the latest False Flag Weekly News with E. Michael Jones - click HERE for links to the stories we covered

Pro-Russia analysts Andrei Martyanov, the Saker, and others have complained about Russia losing the propaganda war. But is it really?

If you consume a lot of mainstream media it sometimes looks that way. The MSM mighty wurlitzer is bombarding the world with stories designed to cheer up Ukrainians and encourage them to fight (the ghost of Kiev shooting down Russian planes, the heroes of Snake Island hurling obscenities while embracing martyrdom, grandmothers destroying Russian tanks, hot-looking young Ukrainian women on their balconies brandishing automatic weapons) while doing everything possible to make Russians feel really terrible (Putin has 39 forms of terminal cancer, Russian tanks and soldiers are being knocked over like rows of dominoes, the few Russians who survive more than five minutes in Ukraine are vicious war criminals, the whole world is boycotting Russia, the Russian economy is collapsing, Ukraine is now hitting targets in Russia, the Azovstol Nazi Jewish heroes are still resisting, victory will soon be ours, and so on).

Most of the pro-Ukraine anti-Russia propaganda amounts to some combination of outrageous lies and deceptive spin. Sometimes it’s unintentionally hilarious. A few days before the Azovstol Nazis surrendered to Russian troops, the Times of Israel ran a story calling them “Jewish heroes.” Then when the Nazi Jewish heroes surrendered, the entire mainstream media, led by The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and Reuters, credited the UkroNazi regime with “evacuating” them (by ordering them to surrender)! In reality, the only thing they evacuated was their bowels as they crawled out of their holes waving white flags and whimpering for mercy.

Does such idiotic propaganda actually work? Outside the media bubble, maybe not. In Turkey, the #2 NATO country, the public sides with Russia. So does much of the world. Outside the Anglosphere and the EU, and to some extent even within it, Russia is viewed as the plucky underdog and NATO the arrogant hegemon.

And even right here in the belly of the proverbial beast, the USA, people are not nearly as dumb as they sometimes seem. The UK Express article “Shock poll reveals Americans ‘are OK with Ukraine losing the war with Putin’s Russia” cited a Democracy Institute poll showing that “OK with it” beats “not OK with it” 43% to 41%, with the rest unsure or refusing to answer. That means that 59% of Americans are not buying the MSM dictate that “Ukraine must win.”

And the sanctions on Russia?

In another worrying development, Americans also appear to be losing confidence in the sanctions regime against Vladimir Putin’s Russia with 53 percent believing it hurts the USA more with the cost of living crisis the top political issue.

Are Americans getting tired of being propagandized? Are they growing nauseated by the daily diet of bullshit?

Another sign suggesting as much: Biden’s decision to cancel Nina Jankowicz and the Disinformation Governance Board. Get a load of this headline:

Too bad those DHS disinformation efforts got derailed! After all, everyone agrees that the DHS, that American Stasi created after 9/11 to persecute Muslims, shred the Constitution, and punish dissent, ought to be spreading as much disinformation as possible!

As the above headline illustrates, professional liars (The Washington Post in this case) can sometimes accidentally tell the truth. Here is another, even better example:

E. Michael Jones says Bush’s blurt-out was a classic Freudian slip, an accidental confession to election fraud and war crimes driven by suppressed feelings of guilt. And as Dr. Jones knows better than anyone, it’s also an example of “the cunning of reason”: that mysterious process, somewhat akin to Hegel’s dialectic, “whereby the evil that men do gets turned by divine providence into good.”

In such manner can lies foster the emergence of truth. 9/11, the biggest lie ever told, woke up a whole generation—the sentient part of it anyway—to the real nature of the regime they live under. The Ukraine war propaganda liars, heirs of the 9/11 propagandists, have apparently awakened a slim American majority to the realization that there is no reason to “support Ukraine” and that indeed “support for Ukraine” is driving the US into an economic crisis. And ex-liar-in-chief George W. Bush, who looks like he will meet his Maker sooner rather than later, is inadvertently confessing and awakening the world to the truth about the horrific crimes in which he participated.

In short, the Devil’s propaganda is backfiring. God, otherwise known as Truth-with-a-capital-T, is—as always—going to win sooner or later.

“We hurl truth against falsehood, and it bashes out its brains…” Quran 21:18

“When truth is hurled against falsehood, falsehood perishes, for falsehood is by its very nature bound to perish.” Quran 17:81

If you don’t believe me, just ask E. Michael Jones.