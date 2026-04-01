Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beijing Yankee's avatar
Beijing Yankee
5d

https://youtu.be/gP5D7d2rVbE?si=0EwBEbUoup7TqnO5

Reply
Share
1 reply
S Blackford's avatar
S Blackford
5d

You could include include a Pentagon 9/11 missile bird in the sequel.

Or a Superspy pidgeon?

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Barrett · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture