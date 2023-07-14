Celebrating Jim Fetzer’s recovery from heart surgery, and my impending escape from the USA over lunch on Tuesday

I’m sorry to be leaving the beautiful Driftless Region of western Wisconsin. And I’ll miss the lively, open-minded people like those who showed up for lunch with Jim Fetzer and me last Tuesday. But I can’t say I’ll miss being in the neocon-occupied USA. (Well, the USA, maybe a little bit. But not the neocons.)

The logistics of moving to Morocco are formidable. But the show must go on! So here goes…

Listen live Fridays 8 to 10 Eastern on Revolution.Radio later archived at my Substack .

And thanks to the generous folks who donate on Fundrazr, False Flag Weekly News returns tomorrow with whistleblowing ex-diplomat J. Michael Springmann (culture warrior E. Michael Jones returns next week):

Check out the stories we’ll cover any time, and watch FFWN Saturday after noon Eastern, HERE.

And finally, here is today’s likely last-ever sermon from the Little Mosque in the Woods.