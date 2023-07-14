NATO Fast-Tracks World War III
While media panics over "absurd allegations" about COVID origins
I’m sorry to be leaving the beautiful Driftless Region of western Wisconsin. And I’ll miss the lively, open-minded people like those who showed up for lunch with Jim Fetzer and me last Tuesday. But I can’t say I’ll miss being in the neocon-occupied USA. (Well, the USA, maybe a little bit. But not the neocons.)
The logistics of moving to Morocco are formidable. But the show must go on! So here goes…
On August 15, 1871 Sovereign Grand Commander of the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry General Albert Pike wrote a letter to Italian P-1 33rd Degree Grand Commander Guiseppe Mazzini. In the letter Pike talked of a Brotherhood plan for THREE WORLD WARS. The first, he said, would destroy czarist Russia and create a Communist “bogeyman” which the bankers could employ to justify their foreign interventions around the world. The second, Pike said, would be used to create Israel, which would become a mercenary force for the international bankers, protecting oil interests for Rothschild and Rockefeller combines.
The Third World War, stated Pike’s letter, would pit Arabs against Zionists, and would culminate in a New World Order completely controlled by the international bankers and their secret societies. Pike described the events that would unfold as pretext for WWIII, “We must provoke a social cataclysm which in all its horror…everywhere, the citizens obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries…will receive the true light through…the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out into public view.”
On July 2, 2023, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council and former president of Russia, published an article, titled “The Age Of Confrontation,” in the official Russian government daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta. In the article, Medvedev wrote that the world is in a confrontation far worse than that during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and that nuclear war is "probable."
“All human conflict is ultimately theological.” (Cardinal Henry Edward Manning)