Nancy Pelosi: Wicked Witch of the Warmongering West

By Kevin Barrett, for the forthcoming issue of American Free Press

At the age of 82, when most women are happy to stay home and play with their grandchildren, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi enjoys jetting around the world fomenting wars that will likely leave the world uninhabitable for everyone’s grandchildren. A real-life wicked witch of the warmongering West, Pelosi’s repeated flights to conflict zones aboard her US-taxpayer-supported luxury broomstick have set the stage for what will likely become the most destructive war in human history.

Last April 30, Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit Ukraine and pose in photo ops with puppet president Zelensky. She brought a mindlessly bellicose message: “Your fight is our fight.” Following up on then-UK-leader Boris Johnson’s meeting with the Ukrainian leader earlier that month, Pelosi seconded Johnson’s ultimatum to Zelensky: “Don’t even think about a peace agreement—your role is to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian, and don’t ever forget it!”

Then on August 2, Pelosi made another valiant effort to incite World War III, this time visiting Taiwan with an “unwavering commitment” to defend the island—which the US government officially considers a province of China—against the Chinese government. Though Biden disingenuously pretended to distance himself from Pelosi’s provocative visit, it was clear that Pelosi was part of a White-House-sanctioned operation to ramp up tensions with China. (The understandably furious Chinese reacted to Pelosi’s presence with a massive exercise simulating an attack on Taiwan.)

Before Biden took office, the US maintained “strategic ambiguity” about what it might do if China ever tried to reassert authority over its rogue island province. Biden is the first US president willing to declare de facto war on China by first repeatedly hinting, and then saying outright on September 18, that the US will “defend” Taiwan “in the event of a Chinese invasion.” In retrospect, Pelosi’s August visit was the spark that lit the fuse of the coming US-China war.

On the same day that Biden effectively declared war on China—September 18, 2022—Pelosi flew to Armenia to try to open another front in the ongoing US-NATO war on Russia. Armenia and Azerbaijan, both former provinces of the USSR, have been squabbling over disputed territories, with Russia and Iran supporting Armenia while Israel and NATO member Turkey back Azerbaijan. Pelosi, in a political stunt designed to pull in money and votes from the powerful California-based Armenian lobby, flew to Yerevan to try to convince Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to break off relations with Russia and Iran and instead accept American “protection.” Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Pelosi’s real intent was to “sabotage diplomacy.” The obvious inference is that Pelosi is trying to incite a wider war on Russia’s southern border, one that would complicate Moscow’s efforts to defend itself against NATO-occupied “Ukraine”.

Grandmotherly women are supposed to be wise peacemakers, not witchy warmongers. Pelosi, were she a normal human being rather than a power-addicted swamp creature, would be flying around the world calming conflicts rather than exacerbating them. She would have flown to Ukraine to tell Zelensky to forget what BoJo told him and instead accept Russia’s peace offer with its utterly reasonable conditions: Donbass autonomy as stipulated in the Minsk accords; permanent Ukrainian neutrality; and equal protection under law for Ukrainians who speak Russian.

Our imaginary kindly, wise grandma Nancy (hard to imagine, I admit, but bear with me) would then have flown to Taiwan with sage advice for the Taiwanese: “America has officially considered you a rogue province of China since the 1970s, and can’t defend you against the rest of China, so you need to get busy with a timetable for peaceful reunification with the mainland.” Sometimes even sweet, cheerful grandmas have to offer sadly realistic advice.

Finally, evil Nancy’s imaginary “good twin,” who may actually exist in an alternate timeline for all I know, would have flown to both Armenia and Azerbaijan with the intention of helping those nations find a diplomatic solution to their conflict. The purpose of her trip would have been to throw water on the fire, not gasoline.

Unfortunately we live in a world in which the real-life President of the United States and his Speaker of the House do not epitomize the virtues of the best elderly men and women. Biden and Pelosi are the infernal doubles of the wise elders of traditional cultures. They have not achieved the loving but dispassionate neutrality, what Buddhists call non-attachment, that helps wise elders rise above the passions of their juniors and chart paths towards just and lasting peace.

Pelosi and Biden are not in their second childhoods; they never really grew up in the first place. They are greedy, petulant, spoiled two-year-olds, and their empire of toys—our world—will soon be smashed to pieces and strewn about the room.