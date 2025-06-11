Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cat McGuire's avatar
Cat McGuire
43m

Nobody better than Kevin Barrett disembowels the zeitgiest to reveal its raggedy ass putrescence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture