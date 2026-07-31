Maghrebi.org

When my wife told me that Morocco had named a highway after Donald Trump, I thought she was joking. She said no, it was true. I told her it couldn’t possibly be true. It had to be crazy Algerian propaganda, like the stupid story about Moroccans lining the beaches of Saidia to swim to freedom and prosperity in the socialist paradise of Algeria. Or maybe it was satire. In any case, no country with competent leadership would even dream of naming anything except a public latrine after Donald J. Trump, a certified narcissistic psychopath, blackmailed rapist pedophile, genocide perpetrator and war criminal who is also undoubtedly the stupidest man ever to hold public office in the United States.

But after a quick online perusal, I saw that the Trump Highway story was being reported as a real news story. Apparently some genius in the Moroccan government had the bright idea of flattering Trump’s narcissism by naming the highway from Dakhla to Tiznit after a moronic global laughingstock and genocidal Zionist sex criminal.

Morocco’s leaders are not nearly as stupid as Trump, so I assume they realize that this is not going to age well. They are undoubtedly thinking: “Well, we can just rename it after he’s gone.”

While it’s easy to paint a new name on a highway sign, it’s harder to paint over the moral stain of having “honored” the most dishonorable leader in the history of the United States. People throughout the world, including the majority of Americans who know that Trump is an Epstein-blackmailed pedophile rapist, are forever going to remember that Morocco once did this. Renaming the highway five or ten years from now won’t scrub out the stain on Morocco’s reputation.

People who oppose Morocco’s sovereignty over its Saharan territories are already having a field day, reveling in Morocco’s unfortunate decision to identify itself with the most widely-reviled leader in the history of the world (with the possible exception of Hitler, who was in fact a vastly better leader than Trump). Middle East Eye’s headline sums up the global reaction: “Morocco names new highway in occupied Western Sahara after Donald Trump.” By identifying itself with a man that every sane human being loathes, and doing so by linking Trump’s name to its Saharan territories, Morocco has besmirched its legitimate claim to those territories, and offered its enemies a public relations bonanza.

How quickly will Morocco be able to rename the highway when it is officially determined that “Katie,” who has described in horrific detail how she was brutally and sadistically raped by Trump and Jeffrey Epstein when she was 13 years old, has always been telling the truth? How fast will they be able to swap out those highway signs when proof emerges that Trump enabled the genocide of Gaza, and ordered a criminal war of aggression against Iran—beginning with the slaughter of 160 little girls at the Minab school—because he was a traitor to the United States of America, controlled by Israel’s Epstein blackmail network? When Trump is finally hanged by American patriots, insha’allah, how quickly will the Moroccan Department of Transportation re-hang new highway signs?

But speaking of hanging, maybe there is a way to make “The Donald J. Trump Memorial Highway” concept work. As an American resident of Morocco, I would be happy to volunteer to work with the Moroccan secret services on a mission to capture war criminal terrorist Trump, rendition him to Morocco, and hang him from the highest bridge over the Dakhla-Tiznit highway. That would be an ideal inauguration ceremony for the newly-named highway: The whole world would respond by wildly cheering as if their team had just won the World Cup. Inaugurated with the public hanging of the worst criminal and traitor in all of American history, The Donald J. Trump Memorial Highway would be immortalized in the global imagination, tens of millions of tourists would flock to Morocco every year to drive past the site of Trump’s execution and film selfies giving a thumbs-up, and Morocco’s sovereignty over its Saharan territories would be universally acclaimed.

Moroccan intelligence agencies are, unfortunately, probably not quite up to the task of renditioning and executing Trump. So I am stuck living in a country that named a highway after that cretin as a cowardly, sycophantic gesture aimed at flattering America’s genocidal narcissistic psychopath-in-chief.

Oh well. I might, just possibly, one day reconcile myself with living in a country that temporarily, very temporarily, names a highway to honor blackmailed genocide-pedophile Donald J. Trump. But if Morocco ever names a highway after Netanyahu, I will definitely swim to Algeria and join the Polisario.

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The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Maghrebi.org. Dr. Kevin Barrett (Ph.D. University of Wisconsin-Madison 2004) is an American Muslim writer, editor, radio host and TV commentator. He has authored or edited eight books and published hundreds of articles. Since leaving the University of Wisconsin in 2006 he has been exploring issues and perspectives that are banned from mainstream US outlets.