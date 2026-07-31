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dicelexic's avatar
dicelexic
9h

Thank you. But is this related to the siege of Cueta/Spain?

Thought you'd time that in. Response?

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1 reply by Kevin Barrett
David Sanders's avatar
David Sanders
16m

Trump's in the driver's seat but he ain't steering, he gonna do what they say or they'll whack his ass. The replacement s for him and Netanyahoo are gonna be nasty too till the doofus Goyim get their shit together and get some respect from them it'll be same ole shit different day

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