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As an American resident of Saidia, Morocco, I spend a lot of time on the 14-kilometer beach, one of the best in Africa. In winter, I’m often the only one swimming. But throughout the summer Saidia’s beach is a nonstop carnival, jam-packed with happy holiday-makers and vendors selling mint tea, corn-on-the-cob, and other delicacies. There are often so many people one has to tiptoe through the cracks between beach towels to get to the water.

The thousands of people who crowd Saidia’s beaches are here to enjoy themselves. Holiday-makers from hot inland cities love to cool down in the sea, while ethnic Moroccans from Europe appreciate the lower prices and opportunities to expose their children to the local language and culture.

But Saidia’s beach apparently looks different from Algeria…

(read the full article at the Al-Andalus Tribune Substack)