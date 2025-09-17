Al-Andalus Tribune

Above is my recent podcast interview with painter Christopher Kuhl, concerning his “Morocco paintings.” Below is the beginning of my new Al-Andalus Tribune article. -KB

Moroccan Beauty vs. Hideous Genocide: Can esthetics save the world?

By Kevin Barrett, for Al-Andalus Tribune

It is said that by the invocation of God (dhikru ‘Lláh) a believer attains such peace of soul that the great terror on Resurrection Day cannot sadden him; how then could he be disturbed by whatever trials and misfortunes may befall him in this world? So be constant in the invocation of your Lord, my brother, as we have advised you, and you will see marvels; may God fill us to overflowing with His grace. -Shaykh Al-`Arabi ad-Darqáwi, translated in Letters of a Sufi Master by Titus Burckhardt

We are witnessing the ugliest spectacle in human history as the first-ever live-streamed genocide, filmed in real time by its victims, reaches its crescendo. The Antichrist occupying Palestine is the avatar of ugly. Horrendous images—starving children, high-rise apartment buildings exploding, Charlie Kirk’s throat spurting blood—slam into our eyeballs with the rapidity of machine gun fire.

But God has put us here to witness this, and everything else. There is glory in sumud, “steadfast perseverance.” Complete surrender to God (islam) involves both the fulfillment of the prayer “let me be pleased with what pleases You” and the patient persistence—“persist in (pursuit of) Truth, and persist in patient striving”—mentioned in the Qur’an.

People in Yemen, Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine have done the right thing, the beautiful thing, by taking up arms and fighting Antichrist. Here in Morocco…not so much. But the glorious patience and persistence of the Resistance is at least faintly echoed here by the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, which is sailing to Palestine with the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The sight of a huge fleet of small boats setting off to deliver food and medicine to Gaza, sails billowing in the Mediterranean breeze, is heartrendingly beautiful. The concept of a Maghreb fleet, bringing together North Africans from several unnecessarily-divided nations—and uniting Muslims and Christians—is in itself sublime…