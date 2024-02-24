Mike King on “Crash Course: 9/11 Inside Job”

Mike King of RealNewsAndHistory.com has a new book out: Crash Course: 9/11 Inside Job: Debunking the Official Story in Just One Hour. It’s a condensed and updated version of his 2003 book Stranger Than Fiction, and covers both the well-known (to 9/11-savvy folks) topics like Larry Silverstein, dancing Israelis, magic passports, PNAC’s “new Pearl Harbor,” controlled demolitions, WTC-7, Pentagon crash anomalies, the 46 drills, and still-living “hijackers” AND some items that deserve to be better known, including Netanyahu’s “prophetic” terror warning, the mysteries of the Zionist “E-Team” and “Gelatin” art groups, the October 2001 Israeli attempt to bomb the Mexican congress and blame “al-Qaeda,” the murder of 9/11 widow and truth-seeker Beverly Eckhart shortly after her meeting with then-president Obama, and more.

In this interview we discuss US responsibility for the ongoing genocide of Gaza, and Mike’s hopes for improvements in US policy under a second Trump administration.





