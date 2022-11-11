In this afternoon’s sermon at the Little Mosque in the Woods (watch it above) I wondered somewhat facetiously whether Dr. Oz’s “miraculous” defeat by a cognitively-impaired opponent could be a message from Allah. What kind of message? Watch and find out.

Tuesday turned out to be a good day for cognitively-impaired, dead, and (worst of all) Zionist-owned candidates. The good news: Supporting investigations of COVID origins seemingly turned out to be a winning campaign issue. It may have even helped the Senate’s “most notorious COVID conspiracy theorist,” Sen. Ron Johnson, win a tough re-election. For details on these and the rest of the week’s top news stories, check out False Flag Weekly News with guest host J. Michael Springmann. The stories we’ll cover are already posted, and the video should be up tomorrow at noon Eastern.

Speaking of politicians, one of my all-time favorites is Dr. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, former President of Iran. I recently participated in a round table discussion with Dr. Ahmadinejad, E. Michael Jones, and Scott Bennett. The latter two will join me on my live radio show tonight, 8 to 10 pm Eastern, on Revolution.Radio.

Watch the round table below, and read the introduction and transcript at Veterans Today.

