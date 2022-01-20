Mick Harrison and Richard Gage Will Discuss Breaking News on 9/11 Grand Jury on My Live Show This Friday
SECOND CIRCUIT U.S. COURT OF APPEALS TO HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS IN 9/11 CASE ON CITIZENS’ FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT TO REPORT CRIMES TO A GRAND JURY, AND SECRECY LIMITS ON GRAND JURY PROCEEDINGS
This Friday’s live radio show (8 to 10 pm Eastern on RevolutionRadio.org) will feature Mick Harrison and Richard Gage of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. They’ll discuss the oral arguments presented that day to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
Meanwhile, in case you missed the latest False Flag Weekly News with Dr. E. Michael Jones—which so impressed Dr. Cynthia McKinney that she has volunteered to join the FFWN co-hosts rotation—watch it HERE.
Awesome. She's been part of our team that takes back control of the country for Greatness in my illusions of grandeur.