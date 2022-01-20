This Friday’s live radio show (8 to 10 pm Eastern on RevolutionRadio.org) will feature Mick Harrison and Richard Gage of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. They’ll discuss the oral arguments presented that day to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Meanwhile, in case you missed the latest False Flag Weekly News with Dr. E. Michael Jones—which so impressed Dr. Cynthia McKinney that she has volunteered to join the FFWN co-hosts rotation—watch it HERE.