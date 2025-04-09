Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”

Mees Baaijen of The Predators vs. the People sent me a “blueprint for the show.” Topic: “No virus” conspiracy theories. (Also see his posts #2, #3, #4, #5, and #6 on that topic.) Mees writes:

“Most readers of this site understand that the world is governed from behind the scenes, where a Global Mafia is directing the staging of events and falsification of scientific and other narratives. Their final aim is to possess our God-given planet as their private “Farm Earth”, with us humans as their remotely controlled cattle, who can be tagged, jabbed or stabbed at their discretion.

The complex of pharmaceutical corporations, medical sciences and health systems is an important part of this domination project. To be clear, in my book The Predators versus The People I call it Pharmafia: the New Merchants of Death.”

Virology, both medical and veterinary, has been developed over the last 130 years, and has developed an enormous body of knowledge.

The Global Mafia has of course tried to control it, see the 1916 NY Rockefeller polio outbreak with 25% mortality (CFR) also mentioned in this article, and the book The Sleeper Agent by Adam Finnegan.

Their mafia formula, to create a bogeyman (communism, Nazism, CO2, etc) to then offer protection, has also been successfully applied (for them) in the medical field, by inventing diseases or exaggerating their importance, to stuff and weaken us with medical drugs and vaccines.

Covid was an integral part of this carefully planned criminal project, that has been going on for at least 500 years. Covid was a case in point on how the Global Mafia and their proxy Pharmafia hid behind “science” to push their enormous fraud through. It also showed that all nations are now captured.

So far, so good, I suppose. The problem with the no-virus theory is that it throws the whole body of virology blindly out of the window, as the proverbial baby with the bathwater. All the while, doctors, veterinarians, farmers and even laymen know what contagion is.

When, early in the Covid plandemic, doctors and nurses started to die with the same symptoms as their patients, as Kory relates in his book The War on Ivermectine, they knew enough: that can’t be the outcome of some random developments in terrain factors leading to a simultaneous, collective and often deadly detox.

The most spectacular proof, which I mention in my first no-virus article, is that farmers used to spread foot and mouth disease (and also vesicular stomatitis, I learned later), with its typical and nasty symptoms, in their large beef cattle herds by passing a cloth through the mouth of the first animals that became sick, and from there to the whole herd (mouths). That would synchronize the disease and its management (just as the measles parties in our youth), and shorten the course.

Nobody in no-virus has accepted my invitation to give an alternative explanation for FMD and this magic cloth (by the way, the solid virology of FMD was done over a century ago by Loeffler and others). That’s why my adage still is:

If a theory can’t explain reality, it’s useless.

To which I add that it’s dangerous, and not only for our health (like smearing and denying ivermectin), but also for the health freedom movement in general. Ron Unz warned us of “cognitive infiltration” in truth movements [it happened in 9/11 and possibly flat earth] where “agents” would promote a wide range of additional theories, often rather absurd ones, thereby stirring up internal conflicts, diverting the members into theoretical dead-ends, and heavily discrediting them with the broader public.

