Master Baby-Killers of the Universe

Do the “Masters of the Universe” fancy themselves so far above us, as it were, that they feel free to kill us without suffering even the slightest twinge of guilt?

That question was raised by three of this week’s news stories. Two concerned the Earthly Masters, otherwise known as the Chosenites. Those stories were headlined “Israelis Debate ‘Whether Newborn Babies in Gaza Are Innocent or Should be Killed’” and “‘The Masters of the Universe are Jews,’ Former US Senator Declares in Israel.” Re-read those headlines aloud, slowly, and ponder their implications.

The third news story, published by The Daily Mail, cited a leading UFO expert, Jacques Vallée, under the headline: “UFO expert claims aliens are MURDERING innocent people.” (Apparently it isn’t anti-extraterrestrial so say such things, even without much evidence; whereas anyone who notices that the Jewish State is proudly and systematically murdering innocent people is obviously antisemitic.) Vallée, the real-life model for the UFO scientist character in Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, claims to have conversed with US military people with firsthand knowledge of murder cases in which extraterrestrial and/or interdimensional beings are prime suspects.

Physicist Jack Sarfatti, in an April 30 email, concurred:

“As to Jacques Vallee's statement about the killing of humans, I suspect it is true, thanks to the information passed by the far more powerful friendly ETs that call themselves The River. I have long stated that some ETs do not consider humans sentient! This is the rub.”

According to the Vallée-Sarfatti narrative, a certain ET species regards humans as the equivalent of mere goyim cattle, to be abused and harvested at will…and maybe even exterminated and replaced. If that reminds you of the way Israelis see Palestinians, you must be antisemitic.

Are there really alien species that are the equivalent of “cosmic Zionists”? Wait, it gets worse. According to military insiders, the ETs relish human flesh! At least the Zionist organ-harvesters don’t eat the Palestinian children they slaughter by the tens of thousands.

Or do they? Preston James, who claims to be a retired psychologist traumatized by his beyond-top-secret work counseling black ops personnel, cites former CIA officer Robert David Steele:

“It has been rumored for years that in some opulent restaurants in DC and a certain Mideast Nation, child flesh is served as a cooked delicacy.”

That DC restaurant, one surmises, is maintained so that Bibi, during his regular visits in search of standing ovations from the US Congress and butler-style service from the US president, can be offered a taste of Tel Aviv style “home cooking.” (But is it kosher?)

But seriously…The thunderingly obvious difference between allegations of alien abductions, murders, mutilations, and feastings on human victims, and equally horrific allegations of Israel’s murder and torture of Palestinians, is that we know for sure that the latter is actually happening. The Zionists are committing the world’s first-ever live-streamed genocide. And they are live streaming it themselves. Israeli snipers boast on social media about how many children they’ve killed (13 in one day!).They proudly murder women so they can film themselves prancing around in the women’s underwear and post it on social media. They boast of slaughtering hundreds of journalists, along with medical workers, starving people lining up for food, and anyone else who gets in the way of their efforts to erase Palestine from the map.

By contrast, allegations of ETs murdering humans, with all due respect to Jacques Vallée, are, shall we say, unproven. The standard narrative, told with slightly different details by people claiming secondhand knowledge, goes as follows: In 1954, then-president Eisenhower secretly met with “nordic” extraterrestrials, who urged nuclear disarmament and world peace and refused to share their technologies until humans advanced spiritually. Subsequently Ike and other high officials accepted what seemed like a better offer from the “space Jews,” a.k.a. the gray aliens, who shared their technology in exchange for a US agreement to allow them to kidnap a certain number of humans for (non-lethal) experimentation.

The good news is that we got advanced transistors and fiber optic technology. The bad news is that the “space Jews” turned out to be almost as untrustworthy, deceitful, two-faced, backstabbing, treacherous, conniving, and bloodthirsty as their earthly counterparts. They honored their deal with Ike in roughly the same way Israel has honored its ceasefires with Lebanon and Gaza: by violating it with downright extraterrestrial chutzpah. As the story goes, it soon became apparent to MJ-12 USG reps that the Grays were grossly exceeding their Earthling abduction quota. Worse, many abductees never came back. What had happened to them? An answer was provided when a crashed or shot-down saucer turned out to be stuffed with butchered human body parts. They were eating us! And that, of course, inspired the famous “tastes like chicken” patch worn by military insiders tasked with dealing with this unpleasant issue.

The famous “tastes like chicken” patch alluding to the Twilight Zone episode in which the alien slogan “to serve man” reveals a sinister double meaning.

Claims that aliens butcher humans for food have been proffered by other self-professed whistleblowers, including Philip Schneider, who claimed that an underground alien base in Dulce, New Mexico was basically doing to humans what the slaughterhouses documented in Fast Food Nation were doing to cattle. Schneider said he was involved in a USG attempt to root out those evil alien people-eaters, which turned into a horrific shoot-out during which many people and aliens were killed.

Another ET-related horror story that recalls the current mega-child-sacrifice in Gaza concerns Moloch and other ancient gods who supposedly relished the tender flesh of suffering young humans. Were these “gods” actually extradimensional demons, what Muslims call jinn? Self-professed MJ12 insider Gordon Duff told me that during his CIA service he was shown a memo describing an extradimensional species that feeds on human suffering and interfaces with selected humans to maximize the suffering on which it feeds. According to Duff, satanic cults work with these interdimensional demons to obtain wealth and power. (The origin of the Faust legend?) And the dominant satanic cult on Earth, Duff suggests, is affiliated with the Rothschild family, the bankrollers of the Zionist genocide of the Holy Land.

A more optimistic take on the ET issue is offered by Paul Hellyer, the former Canadian Defense Minister, who told me that a benevolent Star Trek style “Federation” is the dominant off-planet entity, and that Earth will be allowed to join it once we shake off the demonic rule of the bankster elite. Hellyer and his school argue that Earth is a sort of nature preserve that only outlaw poachers encroach upon, which explains the bad ETs and their relationship with Rothschild Zionists and other demonic powers-that-be. (Why the good ETs let the bad ones get away with so much is not entirely clear. Maybe they need to hire more game wardens?)

Whether or not there is any truth to it, ET lore offers an interesting mythos that reflects certain earthly realities. Supremacist Zionist Jews, for example, really do seem to consider themselves a higher species, and view non-Jewish humans as non-sentient goyim cattle to exploit and murder at will. The intense tribal selfishness of Jewish tradition, which looks forward to a messianic millennium in which all non-Jews are exterminated or enslaved by the Chosen People, might be metaphorically described by mythic references to alien species that hold themselves above others, whom they feel free to exploit and harm.

Entities that seek only self-aggrandizement, at the expense of their neighbors and ecosystem, are to that neighborhood and ecosystem what cancer is to the body…and what Zionism is to West Asia. And just as the body calls on natural defenses against cancer, beginning with the immune system, so too there are natural defenses against overly self-aggrandizing sentient beings—beginning with the instinctive revulsion we feel when confronted with them. So don’t despair. In the big picture, it will all work out. Everywhere they go, the “master baby-killers of the universe” are, and will always be, met with well-deserved revulsion—which ultimately manifests in pushback that limits their depredations and finally puts them out of business.