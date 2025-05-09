By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

The first week of May 2025 coincided with the final days of the week-long International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearings on Israel’s genocide of Gaza. Representatives of more than forty countries, among them Russia, China, Ireland, Spain, Turkey, Malaysia, and Brazil, presented evidence that Israel is deliberately starving the population of Gaza to death. Israel called the charges “antisemitic” and refused to defend itself.

The hearings came just at the moment that two million people are falling over the edge of starvation. As NBC News reported on May 4, “Starvation looms as Israel's total blockade on Gaza enters its third month: Thousands of children in Gaza have been admitted to hospitals for malnutrition, but even as they waste away, doctors’ options for treating them have depleted.” That report begins: “Gazans are fighting over the last cans of food, malnourished mothers are struggling to make milk for their thinning babies, and doctors have begun counting down the days before the slow deaths by starvation begin to happen en masse.”

Unfortunately, that NBC report is the exception that proves the rule. Most American and Western media have downplayed or blacked out the true extent of the catastrophe. Owned and operated disproportionately by Zionist Jews who support the genocide (as Jewish former New York Timesreporter Philip Weiss has observed) “American” media work overtime to avoid provoking the kind of public outcry that could stop the massacre of innocents in its tracks.

Big media shamelessly avoided publicizing last week’s ICJ hearings. Though the hearings went on all week, the only New York Times coverage was a genocide-downplaying article on the hearings’ opening on April 28th. A May 5 Google search for “ICJ genocide hearings New York Times” yielded only alternative and foreign outlets beginning with Palestine Chronicle, Responsible Statecraft, Turkiye Today, and Al Jazeera. Conspicuously absent was America’s newspaper of record, The New York Times.

A search for “ICJ genocide hearings Washington Post” did yield, as its first result, a Washington Post article. But that article did not address the genocide of Gaza or the ICJ hearings devoted to it, but instead offered the headline: “UN's top court is to rule on Sudan's request alleging Emiratis funded Sudanese paramilitary forces.” When “Gaza” was added to the search parameters, which became “ICJ Gaza genocide hearings Washington Post,” the Post story on Sudan disappeared from the search results. But not a single article from the Post, or any other American mainstream news outlet, appeared anywhere on the list.

The blackout is inexcusable. ICJ proceedings are no empty exercise. They are foundational to international law, and illustrate the kind of world order that will arise as the US empire declines and with it the viability of the genocidal entity occupying Palestine.

As a stable multipolar world emerges from the current chaos, international law enforcement will be hunting down the perpetrators of the Gaza genocide. The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. As the genocide worsens, efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice will intensify.

Already, Netanyahu and Gallant cannot travel to most of the 124 countries that have signed the Rome Statute, which established the ICC. Many leading nations, including France and Germany, have announced that they will honor the warrants, arrest Netanyahu and Gallant, and hand them over to the court for prosecution and sentencing. Those prosecutions would likely echo the 1945-1946 Nuremburg trials in some ways: They would likely result in genocide convictions, and they would establish a new international order based on strong revulsion against genocide coupled with the slogan “never again!”

But unlike the Nuremburg trials, which were rigged and based on lies and false confessions elicited under torture, the “new Nuremberg” trials of Zionist genocide perpetrators would likely be relatively honest and just. And for better or worse, the genocide criminals would face only life imprisonment, not hanging, since the ICC explicitly prohibits the death penalty.

Another possibility, though a long shot at this point, is eventual genocide prosecutions of the owners, managers, and editors of The New York Times, Washington Post, and other mainstream outlets. Such prosecutions would follow the Nuremburg precedent of prosecuting propagandists for genocide. If people like Julius Streicher, Hans Fritzshe, and Alfred Rosenberg could be prosecuted for genocide propaganda, why shouldn’t New York Times owner A.G. Sulzberger, executive editor Joseph Kahn, and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos likewise be held to account?

Meanwhile, the ICJ’s ruling, requested by the UN last December—before Israel’s total starvation blockade started—likely won’t be issued until mid-summer, or even later. When it finally comes out, will anyone be left alive in Gaza?

