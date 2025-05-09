Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Lundin's avatar
Rick Lundin
13m

The Jew controlled media…..imagine that

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
weaponized gels's avatar
weaponized gels
1h

the israeli monsters have rigged up quite large areas with benzene outlets, buildings, court houses, farmlands. The chimerical gasses give them the advantage, Don't think they would leave the ICJC court house alone. They've been busy, attacking 24/7 365, they've been wringing out our wiring for a long time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture