It’s the first anniversary of The Ear Nick Heard Round the World. And “Desperate Donald” Trump has a skeleton in his closet, a monster that just won’t die. The national B-grade horror flick we’re watching might as well be entitled Mad King Trump vs. Return of Son of Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump’s embarrassment at being at the top of Epstein’s client list—the two were “closest friends,” and Trump’s reputation as a pussy-grabbing rapist and out-of-control sexual predator is well-documented—is driving him even madder than he already was. As if POTUS-putz’s hilariously self-incriminating blurt-out during a press conference with Attorney General Pam Bondi wasn’t enough, the Mad Monarch of MAGA topped it off by staying up late last night, no doubt strung-out on Diet Coke, composing an even loonier, more self-incriminating tweet:

Council Estates Ricky aptly summarizes:

Not only is the US president a paedophile, but his reading and writing level is lower than that of his youngest victims. Honestly, his post can be summarised as "I'm guilty as hell and I'm scared".

But it’s worse than that. Trump isn’t just a scared, guilty, barely-literate pedophile. He’s absolutely unhinged. The Maga Monarch’s ranting tweet leaps from one irrelevant topic to the next, hysterically discombobulated, frenetically thrashing at ostensible enemies here, randomly tossing out hyperbolic empty boasts there, without making any coherent points about anything whatsoever, except one: “Forget Jeffrey Epstein! Forget his clients list! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

If “Hairsniffer Joe” Biden had tweeted anything half this crazy, we’d have assumed he was senile. If Bill Clinton had ejaculated a late-night blurt-out even a quarter this nutty, we’d have figured he’d been snorting too much coke while being serviced by Monica Lewinsky. And if Richard M. Nixon had stayed up late ranting and raving with even a fraction of Trump’s overwrought incoherence—which in fact he occasionally did—we would have assumed he was drunk…which he often was.

The worst of Nixon’s boozy midnight rants came towards the end of his presidency, as he was being taken down by the Watergate scandal. Do Trump’s tirades signal something similar? Does Trump, like Nixon, know his days in the White House are numbered, as an ineluctable scandal explodes in slow-motion? Will Epsteingate finish Trump off in somewhat the same way that Watergate finished off Nixon?

A crazed self-pitying self-destructing out-of-control president is a threat to national and global security. The Joint Chiefs of Staff, in coordination with the National Security Council, responded to Nixon’s drunken threats to nuke the world by removing the president’s finger from the nuclear trigger. Will something similar have be done to Trump, who—we just learned— profanely threatened to nuke Moscow in a face-to-face with Putin, and to nuke Beijing in a face-to-face with Xi?

“Henry, We’ve Got to Nuke Them”

Nixon’s inebriated nuclear threats, coupled with his propensity to drink himself into unconsciousness at the very moment the US went on high nuclear alert, alarmed his colleagues:

At Key Biscayne, according to a Secret Service source, Nixon once lost his temper during a conversation about Cambodia. "He just got pissed," the agent quoted eyewitnesses as saying. "They were half in the tank, sitting around the pool drinking. And Nixon got on the phone and said: 'Bomb the shit out of them!'" "If the president had his way," Kissinger growled to aides more than once, "there would be a nuclear war each week!" This may not have been an idle jest. The CIA's top Vietnam specialist, George Carver, reportedly said that in 1969, when the North Koreans shot down a US spy plane, "Nixon became incensed and ordered a tactical nuclear strike... The Joint Chiefs were alerted and asked to recommend targets, but Kissinger got on the phone to them. They agreed not to do anything until Nixon sobered up in the morning." The allegation of flirting with nuclear weaponry is not an isolated one. Nixon had been open to the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Vietnam as early as 1954 and as president-elect in 1968 had talked of striking "a blow that would both end the war and win it". A Kissinger aide who moved over to the White House, David Young, told a colleague "of the time he was on the phone [listening] when Nixon and Kissinger were talking. Nixon was drunk, and he said, 'Henry, we've got to nuke them.' "

Is Trump already well past that Nixonian point when his finger needs to be forcibly removed from the nuclear trigger? Those who argue that the current president is less loonie than “late Nixon” might point out that Trump merely swills two six-packs of Diet Coke per day, as opposed to Nixon’s penchant for dry martinis supplemented by scotch. But does Trump even need booze to reduce inhibition and behave (and tweet) in madly inappropriate ways? Frankly, I’d take a drunk Nixon over a sober Trump in terms of both IQ points and common sense.

Trump lacks the self-awareness to realize that his “forget Epstein” tirades are born to backfire. You don’t need to have read George Lakoff’s Don’t Think of an Elephant to know that when someone says that, you can’t help thinking of an elephant. Nor do you have to have heard of the Streisand effect to realize that hysterical efforts to convince everyone not to look at something are the best possible way of getting them to look at it. (And if Q tells you that Trump knows this, and is only pretending to exude guilty-demeanor-up-the-wazoo as part of his 3D chess campaign to get the Epstein files released, you can safely assume that Q is at least as crazy and/or controlled by Mossad as Trump himself, who is plainly no 3D chess master but an incorrigible imbecile.)

And while we’re speculating about unsubstantiated conspiracy theories… Has anyone considered the possibility that Trump’s epic Epstein eruption is being manipulated by Mossad in such a way as to force Trump to play along with an upcoming false flag blamed on Iran? Trump doesn’t seem especially eager for all-out-war with Iran. But pushed to the edge of political and mental annihilation, Trump may have no choice but to recite whatever lines Bibi feeds him after an “Iranian dirty bomb” makes much of Manhattan uninhabitable, or an American aircraft carrier gets sunk by an “Iranian missile.”

The Yes-Kings Movement

Trump may be a malignant sociopathic narcissist idiot and ever-more-unhinged cornered-rat pedophile, but that hasn’t stopped Congress and the Supreme Court from relinquishing their Constitutional duties and assigning dictatorial powers to the presidency:

The Supreme Court last week sharply curtailed the ability of federal judges to block a presidential action nationwide, even if they find it unconstitutional. That followed its decision last year granting the president broad immunity from prosecution for crimes committed in the course of his core duties. The Senate several days ago rejected a resolution that would have let Congress decide, under its war powers, if President Donald Trump can strike Iran again. And Congress in recent months has repeatedly declined to assert its constitutional authority over spending or tariffs. In a striking dynamic of the Trump era, analysts say, the judicial and legislative branches have been steadily transferring many of their powers to the executive — or at least acquiescing in the transfers.

It seems the American Republic has thrown in the cards, remaking itself as an autocratic empire under the absolute authority of a madman. The worst of patients has been handed all power over the asylum. What could possibly go wrong? We just anointed as our new Caesar a guy who makes future President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Camacho look like a very stable genius.

Incidentally, during the same week that Trump underwent his epic Epstein meltdown, and his profanity-laced face-to-face nuclear threats to Putin and Xi came to light, our preposterous peabrained POTUS was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by none other than Benjamin “Wanted for Genocide” Netanyahu:

Netanyahu: Ah, I mean, I sent a letter to the organization here. So I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee. It's nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well-deserved. Trump: Well, thank you very much. Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful.

“Coming from you in particular.” Very meaningful indeed. It’s like getting nominated for a humanitarianism prize by Jack the Ripper.

E. Michael Jones says when he first saw that he thought it was one of my satires. Leave it to Trump and Bibi to satirize themselves even more outrageously than I can.

Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack. Now I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation page…or the free speech platform SPdonate.