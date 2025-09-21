London Calling! Paging Trump-Epstein!

In 2008, Nicholas Kollerstrom, an Honorary Research Fellow at University College London, was summarily expelled for thoughtcrime. Dr. Kollerstrom, a left-leaning pacifist and historian of science by profession, had contested the official sacred narrative of the Nazi Holocaust. For weighing in on the issue of scientific evidence surrounding the alleged use of mass extermination gas chambers, Nick Kollerstrom became the only UCL scholar in history ever to have been expelled for ideological reasons. His university held no hearings, offered no due process, and gave him no opportunity to tell his side of the story. In essence, he was condemned and expelled for heresy—for questioning the sacred myth that has legitimized the genocide of Palestine.

Fortunately, Dr. Kollerstrom is still active in the field of public education. His book Breaking the Spell: Holocaust Myth and Reality outlines his position on the issue that got him expelled. His discussion group Keep Talking is the premier free speech salon in the UK and perhaps the entire Western world. What’s more, he seems to have found a new job co-hosting False Flag Weekly News, my weekly news roundup where heretical viewpoints are welcomed.

The topic that dominated our FFWN conversation, naturally enough, was the erosion of free speech in Western societies in general and their Anglo-American avant-garde in particular. In the past, it was taken for granted that anyone could show up in Hyde Park, London and express any political opinion whatsoever from atop a soapbox. Today, retired and disabled people are being dragged off to jail for holding placards saying “I support Palestine action.” (Palestine Action is a nonviolent protest group that has been given a ludicrous “terrorist” designation.) At least 1600 people, so far, have been arrested for that “crime.” Famous authors are canceling trips to the UK for fear of being arrested.

Likewise, in the United States, it was taken for granted until around 2015 that anyone could express any political opinion on any internet platform (as opposed to publication) and that the platform owners, and the government, were required to treat all views with complete neutrality. But when that threatened to produce a mass awakening to the realities of who really killed the Kennedys, who really did 9/11, and who really rules the Western world, among other hot-button topics, our rulers decided to crack down. The lynchpin of their suppression-of-speech strategy has involved placing a blackmailed faux-populist authoritarian sociopath in the White House, twice, and using the resulting polarization to generate endless “emergencies” justifying the suppression of free speech.

The latest such “emergency” is the single-bullet assassination of Charlie Kirk, ostensibly by an Oswald clone with a better rifle. The official story of that event has fallen apart far faster than the Oswald-acted-alone version of JFK did. And while it took several decades for the JFK conspiracy community to figure out that Michael Collins Piper was right in arguing that Israel was likely the driving force in the Kennedy assassinations—and about one decade for the 9/11 truth community to come to similar conclusions about the 2001 attacks on New York and Washington—it only took about five minutes for Max Blumenthal and everybody else who is paying attention to notice that Israel is the prime suspect in the Charlie Kirk murder. No wonder the perps are panicking and fleeing forward into ever-bloodier mayhem and ever-more-draconian censorship.

The Kirk assassination is being used to terrorize mainstream media voices into total submission to Trump-n-Yahu. Matthew Dowd of MSNBC, Jimmy Kimmel of ABC, and Karen Attiah of The Washington Post have had what 9/11-demolition-noticing Dan Rather called “burning tires placed around their necks” for saying the most anodyne things, only a few micrometers off-script, regarding the Kirk shooting.

Dozens of ordinary people, at least 35 according to ChatGPT, have been fired from their jobs for posting things on social media that Ben Shapiro’s new Church of Charlie Kirk deems unacceptable. It seems that opinions Ben Shapiro doesn’t like have been officially deemed “left-wing tranny-loving Antifa terrorism.” Anyone expressing such opinions is now a designated terrorist and will be dealt with as such—or so the Zionist media machine would like to frighten you into believing.

Alternative media, starting with social media, are also being strangled. Tiktok, where horrified young people watch clips of the Gaza genocide, is now “in Final Talks to Be Bought by Genocidal Jewish Billionaires.” Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL, who originally broadcast the panicked call to solve “Israel’s Tiktok problem,” will take partial credit when the sale goes through.

Link to Greenblatt leaked audio

And now, not content to revoke green cards of foreign students who write pro-Palestine op-eds, the Trump-n-Yahoo Administration is sponsoring a bill that would allow the Secretary of State, currently Marco Rubio, to revoke the passports of US citizens who express opinions that Israel doesn’t like. The message: If you’re an American citizen who harbors even the slightest trepidations about Israel’s genocide of Gaza, or its stranglehold on the US, get out NOW while you still can!

Will the US, UK, and the rest of the West descent into complete tyranny? More pertinently, what’s the best way to prevent that? Maybe by expressing heretical views at the top of our lungs? If enough people make enough noise, the effort to terrorize us into silence will fail. The authorities can’t control everyone. They can only pick on a few designated whipping boys and girls, hoping to frighten the rest by example. If the rest refuse to be frightened, the authoritarian project collapses…as so many have throughout history. So your job, dear reader, is to make the loudest, most powerful, most heretical statement against Charlie Kirk Totalitarianism (and the genocidal Jewish Zionists behind it) that you are capable of making. Bonus points for shock value and extreme sacrilegious blasphemy against the Upchuck-Worthy “Church of Charlie.” Double-bonus points for doing it under your real name. Triple-bonus points for turning your protest into a big public spectacle that the media can’t ignore—like the heroic German shop-owner Hans Velten Reisch recently did.

The UK, led by London, seems to be taking the lead in high-decibel pushback against the Trump-n-Yahoo dictatorship. The Trump-Epstein pictures projected on Windsor Castle, and splattered all over bus stops and vehicles and buildings and windows and walls all over London, were the perfect British greeting for the USA’s sociopath-in-chief during his recent visit. Likewise, the thousands of ordinary British people who have courted arrest by carrying “I support Palestine action” signs will go down in history as valorous warriors defending Anglo-American traditions of free speech against the barbaric “Huns” who are currently annihilating Western civilization in general and its free speech traditions in particular.

The murderous Charlie Kirk PR stunt occurred on the evening of the 9/11 anniversary, and served to erase the Republican vote to cover up the Epstein files from the headlines.

The Kirk shooting wasn’t just a pre-emptive strike against an Israeli asset who was turning rogue. It was also an attempt to stampede Republicans back into the pro-Trump-n-Yahoo corral, in part by making them forget Trump’s excruciating guilty demeanor around the whole Epstein issue.

Pushing the Trump-Epstein issue by relentlessly hounding the blackmailed-pedophile-in-chief, his administration, all Republicans, and indeed all politicians and media would seem to be the most promising approach to saving the Bill of Rights. At least half of Trump’s base knows or suspects that he has an Epstein problem, and the Democrats are happy to use the issue against him. With a little luck, Trump-Epstein could become the political earthquake that brings down Zionist occupation of the USA. If that happens, the brave Brits who were arrested for projecting Trump-Epstein images on Windsor Castle—and you, if you are creative and courageous enough to do something like that—will deserve a share of the credit.