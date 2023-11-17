LIVE RADIO! Laurent Guyénot on Bibi’s Biblical Genocide & JFK Anniversary
Plus Maisoon Rice, K. Barrett Bilali, and neither last nor least, Muse the Cat
Beginning with today’s live radio show:
First hour: Next Wednesday is the 60th anniversary of the JFK coup d’état. By then we’ll be six weeks into Israel’s genocide of Gaza. Are the two tragedies related? Today’s guest, historian Laurent Guyénot, says yes. Both crimes, he argues, are symptoms of Zionist psychopathy, a malign cultural syndrome whose historical roots go back 3000 years to the dawn of the Yahwist hate cult. Check out his latest: “The Gospel of Gaza: What we must learn from Netanyahu’s Bible lessons,” “Israel’s Biblical Psychopathy,” and “Kennedy: An Israeli Perspective.”
After earning an engineering degree (ENSTA, 1982), Laurent Guyénot pursued his interests in the history and anthropology of religions, earning his doctorate in Medieval Studies (Paris IV-Sorbonne, 2008). His current research focuses on the religious and civilizational backgrounds of Zionist geostrategy. His books include Jesus and John the Baptist: Historical Inquiry into a Legendary Meeting (Imago), Fairy Death: An Anthropology of the Marvelous (Gallimard), and (translated into English), JFK-9/11: Fifty Years of Deep State (Progressive Press), From Yahweh to Zion: Jealous God, Chosen People, Promised Land … Clash of Civilizations; and Our God Is Your God Too, But He Has Chosen Us.
Second hour: Maisoon Rice asks: Why aren’t Arab and Muslim rulers and peoples saving Palestine from Zionist genocide? And how do the Zionists get away with not just genocidal mass murder, but such a long list of obvious and outrageous lies? She cites Daniel Haqiqatjou’s list of 50+ Israeli lies in 5 weeks (via shadowbanned Tweet by @propandco):
No 40 dead babies
No baked babies
No beheaded babies
No children in cages
No eyes gouged
No raped women
No ripped breasts
No paraded captives
No tortured captives
No mutilating dead bodies
No pregnant women cut open
No mass rapes with broken pelvises
No Israel did not found Shifa hospital
No Biden did not see pictures of dead babies
No October 7 was not “unprovoked”
No Pro-Palestine are not “pro-Hamas” rallies
No 8 yr old Emily Hand was not found dead
No “Global Day of Jihad”
No planned cyanide attacks
No all-female Israeli unit killing 100 Hamas
No Hamas coming thru US border
No Hamas headquarters under hospitals
No Hamas hostages in hospital basements
No Hamas tunnels under Rantisi hospital
No Hamas tunnels under Shaikh Hamad Hospital
No Hamas charter published in 2017 is anti-Zionist, not anti-Jewish
No small blasts do not prove Israel did not bomb Baptist hospital
No “misfired” rocket was destroyed by Iron Dome before the Baptist hospital bombing
No “misfired” rocket can’t be both fired from cemetery and southwest of Baptist hospital
No “misfired” rocket trajectory does not align with IDF version of events at Baptist hospital
Exposed crisis actor Eli Beer
Fake baby crib photo
Fake blood splatter photo
Fake booby-trapped school bags
Fake Al Jazeera journalist twitter account
Fake audio tapes released by IDF
Fake AI-generated images of Hamas leaders
Fake “official Al Qaeda material” on dead Hamas fighters
Fake antisemitism controversy over Greta’s toy octopus
Fake antisemitism allegations on Palestine campus activists
False grandstanding evacuation orders
False subtitles for Palestine protest chants
Fake Mein Kempf book in Gaza children living rooms
Fake ‘terrorist shift list’ by mistranslating an Arabic calendar
False labeled a Gaza 4-year-old toddler martyred in airstrike as a doll
False crisis actor accusation by using old pictures of West Bank raid survivor
False crisis actor accusation by using old pictures of Thai children in ghost costumes
False crisis actor accusation by using old pictures of Al-Azhar university students protesting
Yes, many Israeli civilians were killed by crossfire at festival
Yes, many Israeli civilians were killed by Israeli tanks/helicopters at kibbutz
Yes, many Israeli civilians said Hamas was kind to them during attacks and as captives
Yes, Israel exaggerated its death toll for October 7
Maisoon Rice is a British-Palestinian-Pakistani blogger and activist. She has been banned from George Galloway’s show for being too anti-Zionist (quite an honor, like me having a video taken down from Rumble for being too controversial, or Michael Aquino getting kicked out of the Church of Satan for being too evil).
As the Zionists continue to kill thousands of children in Gaza, we have to wonder: Is this part of some sort of demonic war on children related to the ancient traditions of child sacrifice? And have the Zionists and other satanists revived that tradition and made it a central pillar of modern secular culture?
