On this week’s False Flag Weekly News, author and State Department whistleblower J. Michael Springmann and I discussed the ongoing collapse of the Anglo-Zionist Empire—and the articles on that theme by Richard Cook and Alfred McCoy. We also discussed last week’s revelation that “Former Israeli Intel Chief Says Israel Convinced US to Kill Soleimani.”

Iran is going to be seeking revenge for the Soleimani hit forever, meaning as long as it takes. So maybe former Israeli military intelligence director Tamir Hayman shouldn’t have bragged about his nation’s responsibility for the crime.

By tricking the US into murdering Iran’s greatest general and most popular public figure, Israel has put itself in the crosshairs. Prior to January 3, 2020, Iran officially supported the complete liberation of Palestine—but might have settled for something less. Since that dark day, the entire Axis of Resistance, with its widespread network of global supporters, has recognized the incorrigibly demonic nature of the Zionist entity, and faced the reality that the cancerous blight on the region known as “Israel” is going to have to be scrubbed from the face of the Earth.

Dave DeCamp points out that the Zionists lied to the US by claiming that Soleimani was plotting attacks on Americans, when in fact he was lured to Baghdad under the pretext of a peace deal:

Trump told reporters at the time of the killing that Soleimani was “plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him.” The claim was never confirmed, and according to then-Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Soleimani was in Baghdad as part of an Iraqi mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran. “I was supposed to meet him in the morning the day he was killed, he came to deliver a message from Iran in response to the message we had delivered from the Saudis to Iran,” Abdul-Mahdi said after the assassination. Trump’s justification for the assassination later changed, and members of Congress briefed on the killing said the administration provided no evidence of “imminent attacks.” In a legally mandated memo to Congress issued in February 2020, the administration dropped the “imminent attacks” claim altogether.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has made it clear that Iran’s ultimate revenge will be the removal of Zionism and US imperialism from the region. Given the ongoing decline of US empire documented by Cook and McCoy, that prospect is not unrealistic. McCoy identifies the real reason behind the inevitable collapse of the American empire: “the U.S. share of the global economy declined from a whopping 50% in 1950 to just 13% in 2021.” As US economic dominance continues to unravel, the rest of the world will find ways to avoid paying the disguised imperial tribute inherent in the dollar’s status as global reserve currency.

The US has used its “exorbitant privilege” to print limitless quantities of dollars to pay for 800+ foreign military bases pointing guns at the heads of the leaders of all the world’s nations. If you fail to obey our orders, Uncle Sam says, you will go the way of the Taliban (who rejected the CIA-Unocal pipeline offer) and Saddam Hussein (who sold oil in euros not dollars) and Moammar Qaddafi (who was about to roll out a rival currency, the African gold dinar), and Bashar al-Assad and the Islamic Republic of Iran and Vladimir Putin and…and…but wait! Assad and Iran and Putin are still going strong! The Taliban somehow defeated the US! Iraq is more in the Iranian orbit than the American one! Libya is a basket case! And now Saudi Arabia, lynchpin of the petrodollar, is thumbing its nose at the US, growing ever-closer to Russia, and selling China oil for yuan!

So much for imperial threats.

After the empire collapses and the dust clears, the man who will get the most credit will be Hajj Qassem Soleimani. The martyred general built an invincible Axis of Resistance that stymied the neocons’ plans to use their 9/11 false flag to conquer the entire Middle East. Soleimani convinced Putin to help Iran save Damascus from US regime change. That move put Russia on a collision course with the neocon-run US empire…and the rest is history (in the making). The coming US defeat in Ukraine will be, if not the coup de grace that puts the Empire out of its misery, at least a huge step in that direction, and a precursor to Taiwan’s re-incorporation into China, followed by US global retrenchment roughly paralleling Britain’s after World War II.

Once the US empire bites the dust, the ever-more-extremist, fanatical, genocidal Zionist entity will find itself universally hated, surrounded by ever-more-powerful adversaries, and, most importantly, no longer propped up by the world’s sole superpower. Without the Empire, the Zionist oligarchs who dominate Western banking and media and politics will no longer run the world. Its days severely numbered, the Zionist Entity will see the writing on the wall and negotiate itself out of existence, one way or another.

Once the Zionist-oligarch-dominated US imperial system implodes, the United Nations will be obsolete. Currently the US plus its two vassals, the UK and France, constitute the majority of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. That majority represents less than 6% of the world’s population.

Obviously the world needs a more democratic post-UN in which all the peoples of Earth would be fairly represented. I propose that it be named the Hajj Qasem Soleimani Assembly of Nations and located in liberated Jerusalem al-Quds.

One can, of course, argue about who deserves the lion’s share of the credit for the coming takedown of US-Western imperialism and the termination of the Zionist oligarchy. It might even be asserted that nobody really deserves much individual credit, since the underlying structural reason is the aforementioned relative decline of US and Western economic power.

Some might argue for a Vladimir Putin Assembly of Nations in Moscow or St. Petersburg, others for a Xi Jinping Assembly of Nations in Beijing, or perhaps an Ayatollah Khamenei (or Khomeini-Khamenei) Assembly of Nations in Tehran. But each of those alternatives would make the other two feel left out.

Jerusalem and Soleimani pack symbolic punch. J-town has been esteemed the center of the world, at least by the western two-thirds of the world island, for quite a few centuries. And General Soleimani had the Che-style charisma, and suffered the Che-style martyrdom, that gives him the right kind of aura for the job.

Additionally, Gen. Soleimani may have been an Iranian patriot, just as Putin and Xi are Russian and Chinese patriots, but he was also something more: A world citizen who put his life on the line not so much for a nation-state, but for the ideal of justice, specifically a vision of justice that recognizes the ubiquity of tyranny and the necessity of a more or less permanent revolt by and on behalf of the oppressed, the mustadafin fil ard, the “downtrodden of the earth.” An assembly of nations whose purpose is to end the oppressive rule of the powerful few over the downtrodden many would be appropriately named after such a man.