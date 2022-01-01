Happy New Year! To make it extra-happy, False Flag Weekly News is bringing you both a “Biggest Stories of 2021” special report featuring five (5) FFWN guest experts… https://kevinbarrett.heresycentral.is/2021/12/top-2021/ or https://www.unz.com/kbarrett/ffwn-top-stories-of-2021-with-ron-unz-cat-mcguire-alan-sabrosky-mike-springmann-matthew-ehret/

Below is a sneak preview of next week’s American Free Press article.

Best wishes for a happy and fulfilling 2022!

Kevin Barrett

“Let’s Go Brandon” Was the “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” of 2021

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

I recently produced a Rumble video series on the top stories of 2021. Five alternative media commentators—Ron Unz, Cat McGuire, Alan Sabrosky, J. Michael Springmann, and Matthew Ehret—discussed their selections of the year’s biggest stories.

When Cat McGuire picked “Let’s Go Brandon” as one of her top five stories, my first reaction was: Really? Many historic events transpired in 2021: The (false flag?) “insurrection” of January 6, the son-of-Saigon horror show in Kabul, the crucifixion of Julian Assange, the roll-out of COVID dystopia, the collapse of the natural origin theory of COVID, the insane censorship of RFK Jr.’s #1 bestseller The Real Anthony Fauci, and more. What was so important about “let’s go Brandon”?

Cat McGuire explained that it wasn’t just about Biden—it was about the media. And suddenly it clicked. Of course! “Let’s go Brandon” was the “Epstein didn’t kill himself” of 2021.

The media, as usual, are clueless. Google “let’s go Brandon” and read the mainstream media’s explanation: You’ll learn that the phrase is “conservative code for ‘f--- Joe Biden.’”

The AP tells us: “It started at an Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Brandon Brown a 28-year-old driver had won his first Xfinity Series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter. The crowd behind him was chanting something at first difficult to make out. The reporter suggested they were chanting ‘Let’s go Brandon’ to cheer the driver. But it became increasingly clear they were saying: ‘F—- Joe Biden.’ NASCAR and NBC have since taken steps to limit ‘ambient crowd noise’ during interviews but it was too late — the phrase already had taken off.”

The phrase “took off” because people are fed up with the media lying outrageously to their faces. When announcers tell you that what you’re hearing is “let’s go Brandon,” but what you are actually hearing is “f--- Joe Biden”—well, who are you going to believe, the media or your own ears?

This isn’t the first time the media have told us blatant, in-your-face lies. On November 24, 1963, the three major TV networks showed a live broadcast of Kosher Nostra hit man Jack Rubenstein parting a sea of Dallas police officers to permanently silence JFK coup patsy Lee Harvey Oswald. “Oswald was the lone assassin, and nightclub owner Jack ‘Ruby’ killed him because he felt sorry for Jackie Kennedy,” the media solemnly informed us. No mention was made of the fact that Rubenstein was a hitman and bagman who worked for Mickey Cohen, the mob chieftain who raised more money for Israel than anyone else in history who wasn’t named Rothschild.

On September 11, 2001, another live broadcast showed another unspeakable truth: The Two World Trade Center Towers, and the thousands of people inside them, being blown to kingdom come with explosives. At least 36 reporters who didn’t get the memo accidentally blurted out “explosives.” But swiftly the memo came down: What we all saw that day with our own eyes, explosive demolitions, were really just “building collapses” caused by kerosene-kindled office fires—and it was all Bin Laden’s fault.

Throughout the first two decades of the 21st century, people used the internet to compare obvious realities to media lies. Gradually it became clear that we were living in a Matrix: a false reality constructed by media oligarchs. Trust in media, as tracked by Gallup and other polling outfits, kept hitting new lows.

The Jeffrey Epstein affair was the final nail in the coffin of media credibility. Everyone with two synapses rubbling together could see that Epstein, the Israeli Mossad agent who shamelessly blackmailed presidents and potentates for decades, in plain sight, while the media ran cover for him, most certainly did not hang himself in prison. (Whether he was killed or smuggled out is a topic of legitimate debate.)

The hilarious absurdity of the media’s claim that Epstein killed himself—like its later claim that the NASCAR crowd was chanting “let’s go Brandon”—created a comic meme that people just could not get enough of. And now the joke is on the media, which are so hysterically clueless they don’t even realize that they, even more than Biden, are the butt of the joke.

The media swear to us every day that the emperor is wearing a very fine suit decorated with impressive imperial regalia—while their cameras, and the cameras of ordinary people, clearly show full frontal views of a senile emperor who is unquestionably buck naked. A little boy posts a #BuckNakedEmperor meme to his Twitter feed, which is immediately deplatformed. But it’s too late. The meme has spread to Gab and Rumble and Substack, and gets reported by...who else, American Free Press. You read it here first!