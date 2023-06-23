I think I’m entitled to call Barrie Zwicker, Alan Sabrosky, and E. Michael Jones “legendary old dudes.” They’re older than me, anyway, and I’m social-security-eligible.

All three are historically significant figures. Barrie was the original 9/11 truth filmmaker-author-impresario, arguably the most important person in the movement before David Ray Griffin came along in 2004. And Alan, a Marine vet and former head of Strategic Studies at the US Army War College, blamed Israel for 9/11 on my radio show in 2010 and hasn’t stopped courting controversy since. Read more about Barrie and Alan at my radio blog, and listen to them live tonight, Friday, 8 to 10 pm Eastern on Revolution.Radio. And if you’re a paid subscriber to my Substack, you’ll get early access to the archive.

As for E. Michael Jones, he is, of course, America’s most interesting Catholic intellectual. Dr. Jones, editor of Culture Wars, will be joining me tomorrow for an episode of False Flag Weekly News headlined “Bobby Kennedy Is Winning.” We’ll be covering the week’s top 30 news stories, including an unusual number of “culture wars” stories. Check out the list of stories now, and watch it Saturday after noon Central, at the usual spot.

Finally, check out today’s khutbah below. It’s one of the most unusual Islamic sermons you’re ever likely to see, entitled “Islam, Cycles of History, and Peter Turchin's End Times.”