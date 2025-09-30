Kevin’s Newsletter

Paulo Kirk
35m

Oh, the crimes, oh the murder incorporated of Jews in and outside of Occupied Palestine. Verily, you tell me when a cunt POTUS or cunt MP has not lied to their "people."

Do we really have your Fan-Boys believing that racist, bigoted, wacked out Christian Crusader Nazi Kirk, euthanized, is/was something of an influencer? Enough of a two-bit little Christian-Zionist monster named Charley the Tuna Kirk.

But these lies about Iran? These lies about yellow cake. These lies about USS Liberty. Lies about Building Seven. Lies about the Jew Jab. Lies your parents and grandparents told you.

Again, just what DO THESE daily new "news" headlines do to change the needle of genocide, death, digital hell, techno feudalism, all of it, uh?

New report about golden showers in the girls' locker room with Musk and Trump? Peter Thiel and 12 year old white boys buggering in a hotel suite?

These scum have always been scum. Watched the bad British acting (man they are bad thespians) on Nutty Netflix, Guiness, or the House of Guiness, or the Perversions of Guiness. Based on facts and true stories.

Whatever. Bottom line is buggering and murder and homosexual orgies and bastards and payoffs and MPs and Judges all crime syndicate cunts, and of course, we are in the 1840s, in Ireland, and that's InBred UnUnited Queen-dumb, and the protestants and catholics, blah blah, the psychotic white race and their fucking trioka of fucked up Abrahamic Marvel Comic Book Religions.

So, Is-Raw-Hell is based on theft, lies, Nakba, reservations, concentration camps, honey pots, bribes, homocidal rage, all with the City of London and the White Man's House supplying the marks and dipshits and billion$.

So which lies and which revealed intelligence reports are going to do it, Kevin?

Here, another Jew professor in the Chronicle of Higher/Lower Education bloviating like a fucking stranged puffer fish:

https://www.chronicle.com/article/why-arent-professors-braver?utm_source=Iterable&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=campaign_15119781_nl_Academe-Today_date_20250930

Why Aren’t Professors Braver? Fear and self-censorship in academe.

I really like professors. I’m a professor, my wife is a professor, and most of my friends are professors. I heard about a retirement community in Arizona that’s specifically for professors, and if I ever end up in a retirement community, that’s where I’d like to go.

It’s not just that professors are my people; I think there are objectively good things about us. We tend to be pretty smart. We are sometimes socially inept, but in a sweet way. We are genuinely excited about ideas — professors spend a lot of time thinking about questions such as the origin of the universe, the nature of truth, the evolution of species, and whether Shakespeare discovered the unconscious. We are often generous. For instance, many professors spend a lot of time mentoring students in ways that aren’t requirements of the job and don’t lead to any tangible rewards. And we are a peaceable lot. If you’re sitting at a bar, minding your own business, and some drunk takes a swing at you, the drunk is unlikely to be a professor.

But I don’t think we are very brave. We don’t tend to be troublemakers. I’m not denying that many of us say and write things that upset the public. Professors make bold and shocking claims — there is no immaterial soul; there are many genders; Shakespeare didn’t write Hamlet; empathy makes the world worse; and so on. Philosophers are particularly provocative in this regard. I’ve heard them argue that babies don’t feel pain, that dogs and chairs don’t exist (because the only things that really exist are elementary particles), that atoms are conscious, and that life is terrible and we’d all be better off dead. Bold stuff!

+--+

These milquetoast cunts have for decades buggering true revolutionaries who want some book learning.

+--+

Again, more Jews over at the Chronicle, as flimsy as a Jamiacan PhD piece of Paper from Miss CLeo. Judaism and the Holocaust Industry and Remembrance-Propaganda Museums and all the K12 lies of Israel, just the precursor to a country lobotomized and mitzvahed into complacency before Oct. 7 and now into pure hasbara hell.

From: Len Gutkin

Subject: The Review: Northwestern turns the screws on students

In 1950, the University of California at Berkeley required its faculty members to sign an anti-Communist loyalty oath. Some refused; they quit or were fired. In 2025, Northwestern University is requiring its students to watch two group-specific anti-bias training videos — one on “Antisemitism Here/Now” and one on “Anti-Muslim, Anti-Arab, and Anti-Palestinian Biases” — or else, as Nineth Kanieski Koso reports in the The Daily Northwestern, risk losing financial aid, housing, and student status. In other words, watch the propaganda or get kicked out of college.

I wrote about Northwestern’s bias-training videos last month. They are crude documents, full of tendentious flourishes, lies by omission, evasive banalities, and meaningless jargon. They reduce enormously complex histories to simple-minded slogans. They should have no place in a university.

Antisemitism Here/Now combines slanted factoids about Israel with rhetoric meant to tar all critics of the country as bigots. For its part, Anti-Muslim, Anti-Arab, and Anti-Palestinian Biases is an obfuscatory and vague compendium of the slights suffered by the groups in its title (for instance, we are told that crimes committed by Muslims get more media coverage than crimes committed by non-Muslims — which, even if it were true, tells us nothing meaningful without knowing more about the nature of the crimes). In an open letter to Northwestern’s administration, students protesting the mandatory training videos faulted Anti-Muslim, Anti-Arab, and Anti-Palestinian Biases for failing to discuss the current Israeli-Palestinian political situation; this avoidance, when compared to Antisemitism Here/Now’s discussion of Hamas’s October 7 attacks, suggests to them “an inherently discriminatory asymmetry.” Whatever the merits of those specific criticisms, it seems likely that what Northwestern really cares about is that it appear to be battling the supposed scourge of campus antisemitism.

https://www.chronicle.com/newsletter/the-review/2025-09-29?utm_source=Iterable&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=campaign_15119781_nl_Academe-Today_date_20250930

goat
1h

It wasn't just Kirk starting to question "Israel.". If anything got him murdered, he also turned Trump on Iran, and Israel paid a very heavy price for it. He also if alive would still be moderating Trump on that issue, thwarting "Israel's" especially urgent strategic ploys against Iran, and to bring the US in on a full hot war, that Kirk's interference in has made that much more urgent.

Trump has a shelf life, and kirk was ticking it down, not just on Iran, but also the ziocon project of Ukraine.

If we can say anything about the little gangster state, they don't tend to forgive such "treachery," especially from someone who won't stay bought. Like the saying goes. Gold or lead baby. And Kirk supposedly had just rejected the gold.-goat

