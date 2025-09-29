Laurent Guyénot: "I Was Wrong on 'Weird' Charlie Kirk Theories"

Laurent Guyénot, author of From Yahweh to Zion, has quickly backed away from “weird” theories about Charlie Kirk faking his own death or being killed by an exploding microphone. Upon further reflection, and in light of Chris Martenson’s strong forensic analysis, Guyénot says he recognizes that seemingly odd aspects of the shooting can be better explained in more prosaic fashion. What can’t be easily explained away, however, is the long list of anomalies showing that the official story is impossible and that a wide-ranging coverup has been ordered. And Guyénot’s suspicions about Israel being behind the assassination have only grown stronger as the logistical picture gets clearer.

In this interview we discuss the Kirk assassination and other high-profile violent events in which Israel is the leading suspect, including the Kennedy assassinations and 9/11, and speculate about the “weird” theories that coverup crews may be planting and/or amplifying in hopes of sowing confusion, fractiousness and demoralization among truth-seekers, while encouraging the broader public to think “conspiracy theorists” are crazy.

