Above is a screenshot of my new American Free Press article. Scroll down to read it in whole (if you are a paid subscriber) or in part.

But first, a word about tonight’s live radio show, tomorrow’s False Flag Weekly News…and love.

Tonight’s live show (8-10pm Eastern on Revolution Radio) features two high-quality, prolific writers discussing mind-bending and/or controversial topics. Details HERE.

Note: One of the topics is retrocausality — the future influencing the past. Example: You can go back into the past and make sure last week’s False Flag Weekly News met its $200 goal, thereby allowing the show to exist in this timeline, HERE.

Tomorrow’s False Flag Weekly News features US State Department whistleblower J. Michael Springmann and I wondering whether Facebook will censor my post about Facebook censoring an article about Facebook censorship. Check out the stories now, and watch it Saturdays after 1 pm Eastern, HERE.

And on a totally different topic: You don’t have to have fallen in love with a Muslim (like I did) to wonder what Islam and the Qur’an have to say about love.

Enough messages from our sponsors! Here is the American Free Press article I promised:

Kremlin Drone Attack Sparks “False Flag” Mania in MSM

by Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

Imagine, if you will, a drone attack on the White House. Envision a huge explosion and fireball illuminating (and damaging) the White House roof, visible from much of Washington, DC.

If such a thing happened, God forbid, would American mainstream media (A) immediately jump to the conclusion that it was probably a false flag by Joe Biden? Or would they (B) blame it on Biden’s enemies: J-sixers, Russians, anti-vaxxers inspired by RFK Jr., or whoever else we are supposed to hate that week?

I think we all know that the correct answer is B.

But when something similar happened in the Kremlin on May 3, mainstream media outlets that once suppressed the expression “false flag” suddenly started flinging it around with wild abandon.

The Guardian accused Putin of attacking himself. Headlined “False flag or genuine attack? What we know about the Kremlin drone incident,” the story cited the Institute for the Study of War’s claim that it was “extremely unlikely that two drones could have penetrated multiple layers of air defense and detonated or been shot down just over the heart of the Kremlin in a way that provided spectacular imagery caught nicely on camera.”

But was it really so unlikely? The Kremlin is surrounded by security cameras, after all. And a major state actor, such as the US, undoubtedly has the capability of pulling off such an attack, perhaps using local assets, if it so chooses. Unlike the Pentagon’s defenses on 9/11, which mysteriously failed to function, the Kremlin’s worked, blowing up the drone before it could do significant damage. And the Kremlin’s security cameras, unlike the Pentagon’s, also worked. Finally, Russian state media has downplayed the attack rather than hyping it.

Whatever the truth about this particular case, MSM claims about the Kremlin attack echoed a long series of similar assertions by people in what might be called the false flag awareness community. For example, it was extremely unlikely that the anonymous individual who filmed the 2015 “Charlie Hebdo terrorists’ escape” from the rooftop of a building owned by an Israeli military-intelligence magnate had happened to be on that rooftop by chance. It was even more unlikely that Israeli black ops specialist Einat Wilf’s husband, Richard Gutjahr, was innocently pre-positioned on a balcony to film the beginning of the 2016 Nice truck attack, then one week later just happened to be on-site in Munich to capture the first and most iconic photos of Europe’s next big terrorist attack.

Highly improbable footage was also captured of the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. The Naudet brothers, rumored to be intelligence assets, just happened to be interviewing firefighters in a location which allowed them to quickly pan the camera and capture the only extant footage of the 8:46 a.m. attack on the North Tower.

Even more suspicious than the Naudet Brothers were the “dancing Israelis.” A police report indicated that a group of suspected Israeli spies had set up cameras on the Jersey shore to film the World Trade Center before the first plane hit. The four young spooks filmed and wildly celebrated the destruction of the Twin Towers, which led to their arrests and eventual deportation. The spies later went on Israeli TV and bragged that they had been sent “to document the event.” (How had they known there would be an “event” to document?) But mainstream media almost completely ignored the incident, even though it was, shall we say, “extremely unlikely” that there was any innocent explanation.

Despite the ongoing epidemic of suspected Western/Zionist false flags over the past 22 years, today’s mainstream media false flag mania is entirely focused on Russia. Before the Kremlin attack, it was the assassination of Vladlen Tatarsky, a Russian journalist blown up in a St. Petersburg cafe in April—presumably by his Ukrainian enemies, but maybe by Putin if you believe the Western propaganda. Last September, the MSM lamely insisted that the Nordstream explosions were a false flag by Russia. A month before that, on August 20, 2022, the cowardly assassination of journalist Darya Dugina for the crime of being Alexander Dugin’s daughter was also bandied about as a possible false flag in Western media circles.

The pattern is clear. The Western “empire of lies” stages false flags and lies about them. When those lies are gradually exposed, and the expression “false flag” emerges from the shadows, the empire reacts by staging real attacks on its enemies and then lying about them by falsely calling them false flags.

Shortly after 9/11, Karl Rove said “we’re an empire now, and we create our own reality.” Maybe for awhile, Karl. But now the empire of lies is crumbling. The rash of false false flag accusations is a symptom of its decline.