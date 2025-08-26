Ken McCarthy on "JFK and RFK’s Secret Battle Against Zionist Extremism"

Author-researcher Ken McCarthy discusses his new book (coauthored with Rick Sterling) JFK and RFK's Secret Battle Against Zionist Extremism: The Documentary Evidence. The majority of the book consists of declassified US government documents showing that the Kennedy brothers waged a secret war against Israeli extremists and the Zionist lobby. Other chapters present evidence that CIA counterintelligence chief James Angleton worked with Israel to assassinate the Kennedys. The final chapter provides an excellent synopsis of the 1968 RFK assassination and what the evidence suggests really happened.

Ken McCarthy also has a new video: “Why Are These Israelis Dancing?”

Interview transcript begins:

Welcome to Truth Jihad Audiovisual. I'm Kevin Barrett, seeking out the most interesting minds with something off the beaten path to say. Today, we're going back to Ken McCarthy. He was on this show talking about Anthony Fauci a while back, in a whole different era, the COVID era. And now we're talking about a topic that is becoming increasingly prominent, which is the misdeeds of Israeli extremists in general, and what they may have done to the Kennedys in particular. Ken has a brand new book out about this, and I definitely recommend it as a useful contribution: JFK and RFK's Secret Battle Against Zionist Extremism: The Documentary Evidence.

Ken, my only beef with your title is that “Zionist extremism,” as an expression, is repetitious and redundant.

Right. It's like “wet water.” And I have to say, Kevin's modest. He was one of the first brave people to let me on to talk about the fact that maybe Anthony Fauci is not such a good guy. And he and I both got considerable heat in the early days for daring to suggest anything like that. And maybe it turns out Fauci wasn't such a good guy after all.

Right. Well, my audience was prepared to believe the worst about Fauci pretty much from the get-go. I have a pretty discerning audience. But yeah, you were totally on the money with that one. I think your book came out well before RFKs, right?

I had a film that came out called Fauci's First Fraud that came out a year before Kennedy's book.

That's right.

And then I was actually a significant contributor to the Kennedy book. I'm footnoted 52 times or something like that.

Well, that was a great book. And this one, too, is a useful contribution to this literature that's developed (around Israel and the Kennedy assassinations). It started, of course, with Michael Collins Piper's Final Judgment, the JFK book that crept up on us.

Right.

At first, that was the weird one. Everybody else blamed the CIA. And here's this one guy (Piper) who's pointing out that Israel might have had something to do with it, had a lot to do with it. And everybody says, no, no, he must be an anti-Semite to even think something like that. But bit by bit, people start actually reading it and thinking about it. And then Laurent Guyenot, the French historian, started publishing similar stuff. I translated one of his books. And today, as this horrific genocide in Gaza just becomes more insane and atrocious every day, people are more and more ready to, as W.C. Fields said, “take the bull by the tail and look the facts in the face” about Israel and its crimes.

And so you've collected not only some good essays, but also a series of documents, the key documents making the case that the Kennedys, particularly JFK, who of course had a beef with Ben-Gurion and his nuclear program (were in Israel’s gunsights). So congratulations on the book.

Thank you. And my collaborator is Rick Sterling. Actually, the original idea was just to put Rick's essay with some documents in a short PDF format. And then when we got into it, I was like, oh, no, we have to go the whole way on this. So the book's probably 80% original documents. And most of them were classified until this century, which is really interesting. These are not hidden files that we're waiting for the government to release. These are not Alex Jones projections. These are actual government documents that are now declassified. You can hold them in your hands. You can look at them. You can read them. And they tell a very clear story.

In the summer of 1963, John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy were locked in battle with Israel over two issues: One, the issue of Israel developing nuclear weapons; and the other, of Israel somehow not wanting to follow the foreign lobbying registration laws of the United States, which to this day they still manage not to follow. And according to many experts they do have nuclear weapons now. So these were two things that the Kennedy brothers were trying working very hard to head off.

(President John F.) Kennedy was explicit with them. First they had Ben-Gurion, and then they switched out another guy to come in as prime minister in the middle of the negotiations. But he was clear with both of them. He said, “we've got to see your labs. We've got to see them now. And you cannot develop nuclear weapons. And if you do, we're withdrawing our support.” He was crystal clear.

And then we have also all the documents of Robert Kennedy going back and forth and back and forth with the various Zionist lobbying groups saying, “yes, you do have to register. No, you don't get a pass.”

And those, of course, are the two pillars of Israel's power in this world. One, they've got nuclear weapons, which doesn't hurt if you're an aggressor. And two, they don't have to register their lobbying activity, which means they have corrupted the entire Congress of the United States.

Yeah, with two or three noble exceptions like Thomas Massey. I guess Marjorie Taylor Greene is going off the reservation now too, and maybe one or two others.

They have absolutely poisoned our entire legislative branch of the United States government.

And the executive isn't in very good shape either. And I'm not even sure about the judiciary, come to think of it. And the military and the intelligence services. I mean, the whole thing.

It's crazy. I made a a film which we we just sent you at the last minute. And it's sort of on the shelf. I haven't really promoted it except to my my meager list. It's called Why Are These Israelis Dancing? And it's a four-part series. Right after the catastrophe on 9/11 there was a lot of coverage of Israeli espionage activity in the United States.

Yeah, Carl Cameron, with his big documentary series on Fox, all places.

Yeah. And, you know, one of the things they pointed out was that the Israelis were doing a whole lot of spying on the United States and had a tremendous amount of control over basic telecommunications infrastructure in the United States, including the telephone system at the White House during Bill Clinton's administration. And as I'm sure you know, among intelligence people, they will all tell you our biggest problem is Israel. In terms of spying being done in the United States, it's not China. It's not Russia. You know, it's not Belarus. It's not Botswana. It's Israel…

